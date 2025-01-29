Empire Today® Launches New Better At Hometm Advertising Campaign Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Campaign Introduces Empire's Home Floor AdvantageTM-New Branded Experience for Floor Shopping

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, LLC , a leader in direct-to-consumer flooring, is setting a new standard for home flooring projects with a redefined in-home shopping experience, Empire's Home Floor AdvantageTM. Empire Today spent months researching the various methods available for consumers to purchase flooring and has created this customer-first approach based on feedback and insights on what drives the highest level of satisfaction in the product and enjoyment of the experience. This initiative is designed to meet the needs of today's flooring consumers who value ease, expertise, convenience, and transparency.

At the heart of Home Floor Advantage is an Empire Today flooring expert who visits customers in their home to guide them through every step of their flooring purchase. This seamless process from selection to installation begins with a consultation, during which the expert provides personalized guidance and a carefully curated assortment of samples to help customers ensure they have selected flooring that complements their lighting, décor, and lifestyle. Customers also receive an all-inclusive pricing estimate* with no hidden fees, so there are no surprises down the road. From there, Empire Today takes care of the rest, including scheduling installation as early as the next day** for in-stock styles or on a future date that works best for the customer. With Empire's Home Floor Advantage , you can enjoy new floors with confidence, knowing you have chosen the right product for your space-all without ever leaving your home.

"We want to put the joy back into transforming your home," said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Today. "Our flooring experts bring deep knowledge and a variety of samples directly to you, provide upfront pricing, and assist our customers throughout their installation journey, ensuring an incredible experience. That's our one-of-a-kind Home Floor Advantage."

The experience will be featured in a new advertising campaign, Better at HomeTM, which showcases why shopping at home is best. The new ads highlight the simplicity, convenience, and expertise offered through Empire.

The campaign will also feature a reimagined version of the brand's beloved 800-588-2300® jingle and will be seen nationwide on television, digital, and social media.

"We're bringing a fresh energy to the Empire Today experience," added Hutto. "The updated advertising celebrates our history, but more importantly, points toward our future while capturing the spirit of innovation and professionalism that defines Empire Today."

* All-Inclusive Pricing: A variety of unforeseen conditions, such as subfloor prep/leveling/repair, that may not be identifiable when establishing price estimate may require additional cost.

**Next Day: On in-stock carpet and flooring styles only in select areas. Excludes floor prep.

A bout Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet® and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 65 years. Empire® serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality installed name brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, and vinyl flooring. Empire's customers enjoy shop-at home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and award-winning service in over 70 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction.

