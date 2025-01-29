Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market To Expand By $21 Billion By 2029, Driven By Livestock Growth And Health Trends

Major trends in the forecast period include innovations in feed additives, alternative protein sources, digitalization in agriculture, consumer demand for transparency.

The expanding livestock and animal husbandry industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the cattle feed and feed additives market in the future. Livestock encompasses animals such as cattle, sheep, horses, goats, and other domestic species typically raised on farms. Cattle feed and feed additives are utilized on farms to provide essential nutrients to livestock, promoting faster growth. For example, in May 2022, data from Eurostat, a European government agency, indicated that the EU had a substantial livestock population, including 142 million pigs, 76 million cattle, 60 million sheep, and 11 million goats. Therefore, the growth of the livestock and animal husbandry sectors is fueling the expansion of the cattle feed and feed additives market.

An increase in meat consumption is anticipated to drive the growth of the cattle feed and feed additive market in the coming years. Meat refers to the flesh of animals, primarily livestock and poultry, used as a food source. As demand for meat, particularly beef, rises, there is a heightened need for cattle feed to maintain animal health and ensure the production of high-quality meat. Feed additives are also employed to enhance cattle growth and overall health. This growing demand for meat leads to increased cattle production, which subsequently boosts the market for feed and additives that promote their nutrition and well-being. For instance, in July 2024, a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization, a specialized agency based in Italy, indicated that by 2033, global consumption of poultry, pig meat, beef, and sheep meat is projected to increase by 16%, 8%, 11%, and 16%, respectively. On a per capita basis, meat consumption is expected to grow by 2% during the same period. Therefore, the rising meat consumption is propelling the growth of the cattle feed and feed additive markets.

Major companies in the cattle feed and feed additives market are concentrating on the introduction of new technologies, such as feed additives for livestock, to enhance animal nutrition, improve growth performance, and increase overall productivity. Feed additives for livestock are substances incorporated into animal feed to boost its nutritional value, promote growth, and support health. For example, in June 2023, Evonik, a chemical company based in Germany, launched an updated version of its Biolys product, a primary source of L-lysine for animal feeds. This next-generation formulation features 62.4% L-lysine, up from the previous 60%, and is specifically designed to more effectively meet the nutritional requirements of livestock such as swine and poultry. The product is produced via fermentation, transforming dextrose from corn into L-lysine, and includes additional nutrients and energy that benefit the animals. The updated Biolys not only enhances the efficiency of amino acid delivery but also aligns with Evonik's strategy to address the rising global demand for high-quality animal protein while minimizing resource usage.

Major companies operating in the cattle feed additives market are developing strategic partnerships for the company and market development. In January 2023, Nutreco, a Netherlands-based animal nutrition company that also manufactures cattle feed additives, partnered with BiomEdit, a US-based microbiome research company, to enter into a long-term research and commercial partnership to produce novel feed additives. Through this partnership, they will combine BiomEdit's microbiome science and bioinformatics platform with Nutreco's feed to develop novel feed additives, providing benefits to animal feed in poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture. The collaboration is industry-first, focusing on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation ultra-specialty feed additives called Biome-actives to address livestock producers' health and sustainability challenges. By leveraging BiomEdit's advanced microbiome discovery platform and Nutreco's expertise and commercial deployment capabilities, the companies will launch novel feed additive products that address some of the most important problems in animal health, sustainability, and food security.

In February 2023, Adisseo, a French-based animal nutrition company, acquired Nor-Feed for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is part of the Adisseo Group's strategy to become one of the world leaders in specialty ingredients for animal nutrition. Nor-Feed is a French-based animal nutrition additive manufacturer specializing in plant-based ingredients.

Major companies operating in the cattle feed & feed additives market include Bluestar AdisseoCompany, The Archer Daniels Midland company, BASF, Biomin, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Evonik Industries, Koninklijke, Solvay, Ajinomoto Co., Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Nutreco, Kemin Industries, Alltech, Land O'Lakes, Provimi, EWOS Group, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, ForFarmers, Tyson Foods, Wens Foodstuff Group, BRF S. A., Cactus Feeders Inc., The Kent Nutrition Group, Ridley Corporation Limited, JBS Holdings Inc., The Mosaic Company, Nutriad International NV, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, Smithfield Foods Inc., Southern States Cooperative, The Scoular Company, Viterra Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Company and Zoetis.

