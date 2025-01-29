New Leamington, Ontario Tourism Website Launched

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Melissa Hopper, PublisherLEAMINGTON, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southpoint Publishing is excited to announce the launch of their latest endeavour, Visit Leamington , a tourism website designed to enhance the visitor experience and help promote Leamington , Ontario as a premier travel destination.The Visit Leamington website can be found at visitleamington and features an intuitive design, vibrant imagery and detailed information about local attractions and activities, dining options, accommodations and upcoming events.Visitors can easily navigate through the website to discover everything Leamington has to offer, from the stunning beaches along Lake Erie to family-friendly activities, parks and recreation, and the vibrant arts scene.“This was a natural fit for us as we already have the editorial content that we could combine with our website design expertise,” said Melissa Hopper, Publisher.Southpoint Publishing produces the Southpoint Sun community newspaper, Southpoint Tourist Guide and Southpoint Living magazine, and also has Southpoint Creative Group, an in-house digital and print design team."Our community has so much to offer and our goal is to provide those coming to Leamington with all the information they need to plan their visit and experience the best of our town,” Hopper said.Southpoint Publishing is proud to be an independent publisher serving Leamington, Kingsville, Wheatley and surrounding area since 2010.

