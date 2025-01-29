Nextep Continues Nationwide Expansion, Adds Offices In Four New Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORMAN, Okla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), continued its nationwide expansion efforts as it announced moves into Raleigh, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Salt Lake City, Utah, along with additional growth in the Houston, Texas as they opened their first office in The Woodlands. These most recent office openings signify Nextep's continued commitment to grow its national footprint of local presences and deliver exceptional HR solutions to businesses nationwide.

"We're absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to bring our tech-forward approach and unparalleled customer service to these cities," said Brian Fayak, President and CEO of Nextep. "We continue to identify and pursue markets with thriving business environments and strong economic growth, and each of these new locations presents unique opportunities that align with that vision."

By adding these new offices, Nextep increased its market count to 15 locations, including:



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dallas, Texas

Plano, Texas

Austin, Texas

Houston, Texas

The Woodlands, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Nashville, Tennessee

Charlotte, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kansas City, Missouri

Salt Lake City, Utah Washington D.C.

"Each of these cities are amongst the fastest growing in the country, and we admire how each one boasts their own unique flair and approach," continued Fayak. "We look forward to putting our roots down in these communities and serving local businesses at a high level."

While establishing a physical presence in these cities is a key step in Nextep's continued expansion, the company's commitment to providing exceptional employee experiences extends beyond its office locations. The company's innovative mobile app, Elevate by Nextep TM, empowers employees to manage their employment seamlessly, from accessing pay stubs and benefits information to submitting time off requests and communicating with HR. In addition, leaders can simply toggle to Mobile Manager where they can manage their employees.

The user-friendly technology delivers HR Where You AreTM and streamlines HR processes, enhancing employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. As a trusted partner to businesses nationwide, Nextep has a proven track record of Human Resources and helping companies achieve their goals and navigate the complexities of HR management.

Nextep is a leading provider of human resources solutions, offering a comprehensive, tech-forward suite of services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Nextep helps businesses of all sizes thrive. For more information on how a PEO helps a business, visit nextep/services/peo .

