Rightnow 2025 To Help Accounting Firms Thrive With Keynotes And Deep-Dive Sessions On Cybersecurity, AI Integration And Overcoming Staffing Challenges

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting firm leaders, staff and SMB finance professionals will gather en masse in Nashville, TN for RightNOW 2025 . The annual event, hosted by Rightworks , the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, will bring together some of the brightest minds in accounting on May 19, 2025. The two-day conference will feature top-tier influencer keynotes, engaging breakout sessions on security, generative AI integration and building a modern firm, and offer a networking forum for attendees to tackle the profession's persisting challenges head-on.

"The accounting profession is at a critical turning point where modernization is not optional. Firms need to uplevel their businesses with the technical innovations and strategies that enhance client service and drive greater efficiency in their everyday business,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.“We are excited to gather professionals at all stages of growth so they can walk away with a strategic action plan that will make an immediate impact on their business in the second half of the year and beyond.”

Renowned entrepreneurs and CEOs Gary Vaynerchuk and Josh Linkner to deliver opening keynotes

RightNOW 2025 will kick off each day with keynotes from major industry trailblazers exploring harnessing the power of generative AI, creating powerful brands and strengthening the workplace. Day one features a fireside chat with Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO, author, serial entrepreneur and chairman of VaynerX. Day two begins with Josh Linkner, serial entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author and venture capital investor.

Following the keynotes is an exceptional lineup of breakout sessions, including:



The future of the accounting profession: Navigating emerging challenges and opportunities for firms

Buying & selling accounting firms: Insider tips from a broker, banker and lawyer

The nuts and bolts of AI: A workshop for practical application

Think like a hacker: How to protect yourself, your family and your firm from being breached

Late night lounge: Evening on AI

Cultivating credibility: The path to becoming a trusted advisor

Key tactics for successfully leading through change

Roundtable: Top trends and tactics you need to know about

Unpacking NPAG's accounting talent strategy report: A plan to overcome the talent shortage

Why culture matters and how to build one that empowers

Great job! Building a great place to work

Purposely invest in yourself through lifelong learning

Getting strategic with AI

Staying compliant and secure in the cloud Innovation station

Early Bird registration ends soon

RightNOW 2025 will take place May 19-21, 2025, at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Early access pricing is available through January 31. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 14 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Visit the RightNOW page for more information.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we've grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US-from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

