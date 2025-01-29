In Poland, Russian Intelligence Offers Up To EUR 4K For Spreading Disinformation Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian intelligence agencies are offering EUR 3,000 to EUR 4,000 for spreading content containing disinformation in order to influence the upcoming presidential election in Poland.

This was stated in an interview with Reuters by the Deputy Prime Minister, of Digitalization of Poland, Krzysztof Hawkowski, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian GRU and FSB agencies are using this money in search for distributors of their content here (in Poland - ed.),” he said.

According to Hawkowski, the Russians are trying to find Polish citizens who would be willing to influence the presidential campaign from within the country, offering them up to EUR 4,000 for spreading disinformation.

He added that the Russians recruit their assets on darknet, a part of the internet accessible only via a special browser.

According to the minister, Polish authorities have been observing such attempts since year-start.

As is known, the Polish presidential elections are scheduled for mid-May 2025.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a cyber program to protect the nation against external interference, including from Russian influence, will be launched in Poland on February 2.