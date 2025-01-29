Top Celebrity Gifting Firm Uses The Power Of Swag To Benefit Victims Of L.A. Fires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All Angelenos have been asking ourselves how we can help those in need after the recent fires. For Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the answer was easy: swag. Fary noted, "As I looked at the products we had gathered for our first big event of 2025, I realized what a wonderful care package they would make. So we have partnered with KTLAcares to make dozens of local deliveries to of the fires that ravaged our glorious city."

The hang tag on these care packages really says it all:

Inside this care package, you'll find items chosen with love and hope for brighter days ahead. Stay strong and let this small gesture remind you of the kindness and support surrounding you.

The care package will include a complimentary 3-month disaster recovery membership from Bright Harbor ( ) which helps survivors navigate the complexities of insurance, government benefits and vendor remediation. Over the course of the 2025 awards season, the Distinctive Assets x Bright Harbor alliance will yield over $1 million of disaster recovery services donated to L.A. fire victims.

These care packages will also include items from Miage Skincare, L'Oréal Paris, ABLE Clothing, BAGCEIT, Boos Block by John Boos, BRĒZ, BrüMate, Dave's Killer Bread, Frontera Wines, Helight, Hitster from Jumbo Group, HP Sprocket, IERIAS NAMA SKIN, Karma Nuts, KITS Eyecare, LOFT, MOFT (Mobile Office for Travelers), Neue Theory, Noxgear, PETA, Pets Are Family by Erika Sinner, The Pocket Glide, Sattaché, Shinery, Stay True by Loren Lahav, The Souled Store, trüfrü and more.

ABOUT DISTINCTIVE ASSETS

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMY Awards®, Latin GRAMMY Awards®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, DIVAS Simply Singing, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.

ABOUT KTLAcares

The people of Southern California are at the center of everything we do. KTLAcares is a commitment from our television station to be involved in local partnerships that bring positive changes to the communities we cover. Through collaborations with nonprofit organizations and community groups, KTLAcares helps to get the good word out about the meaningful impact people are making in the Greater Los Angeles area. Whether we are providing in-kind sponsorships, broadcasting live from community events, hosting personalized activations, or connecting our news team with local causes, the KTLA Family is dedicated to making a difference. If you have a cause you care about and would like KTLA to be involved, email us at [email protected] .

