Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Dy CM Sinha Over Financial Irregularities Allegations

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed Deputy Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha over his remarks that he (Tejashwi Yadav) was involved in irregularities in the Grand Alliance government.

“The BJP should take action against me if I have committed any wrongdoing. But they should also be prepared to face consequences in future,” said the Bihar LoP.

He added that NDA leaders are competing with each other to see who can criticise him or his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, more vehemently.

He further remarked that Sinha, despite holding the position of Deputy Chief Minister, lacks substantial influence within his own party and the state government.

“He has become the Deputy Chief Minister but even he himself might not be able to believe it. Neither Samrat Choudhary values him nor Nitish Kumar does,” Yadav said.

Regarding the incident involving Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal, who allegedly beat a local journalist, Yadav expressed disappointment over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence.

He said Nitish Kumar was a silent spectator when 200 rounds of firing took place in Mokama or his party MP allegedly assaulted a local journalist. He also raised concerns about the rising crime rates in the state and criticised the union ministers and state ministers for defending Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister levelled serious allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, revolving around financial irregularities amounting to ₹26.16 crores in the Road Construction Department during Tejashwi Yadav's tenure as Deputy Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav also held the Road and Construction Ministry portfolio in the Grand Alliance government.

The irregularities pertain specifically to projects under Path Pramandal Gaya, involving the construction of three roads: Wajirganj-Tapovan Path (19.18 km), Jamua-Sevatar Path (17.5 km), and Bhinds-Chamandih Path (21.3 km).