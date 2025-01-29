$995.7 Million Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Global Forecast To 2029

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Technique (Transcriptomics (IHC, ISH), Genomics (LCM), Service Type (Sample Prep, Sequencing), Application (Translation Research (Cancer)) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spatial genomics & transcriptomics product market is expected to reach USD 995.7 million in 2029 from USD 554.5 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is expanding under the influence of factors like new product introduction and rising acceptance of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in medication discovery and development. Nevertheless, expensive initial capital inputs and technical complexity and knowledge gap create various difficulties for the industry.



The product segment accounted for the largest share by offering segment in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023

Products and services divide the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. In 2023 the product segment held the biggest share. The growing demand for high-resolution spatial gene and protein expression data in research helps to explain the expansion of this area. The main forces behind the market expansion are the expanding uses of consumables and spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug research and development as well as biomarketer identification. Key element driving development in this market segment is increased investments by market participants in creating various software especially for spatial analysis and introduction of new goods.

The spatial transcriptomics technique held the highest market share of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market by technique in 2023

Techniques divide the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics segments. Driven by growing acceptance of in situ sequencing technologies and more general applications in disease research, the segment of spatial transcriptomics held the biggest share of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023. Using spatial transcriptomics, one may map gene expression inside the spatial context of a tissue. Combining histology and molecular data reveals how genes are expressed in certain tissue country or region, so providing understanding of cellular organization, function, and disease progression.

The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market from 2024 to 2029

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market owing to the a increasing government efforts to rising healthcare needs, growing government investment in biotechnology, growing demand of precision medicine, rising healthcare expenditure, growing R&D expansion in key markets such as India, China, and Japan, and the favorable regulatory environment in the region. However, North America held the largest share of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in 2023.

Companies Profiled in the Report:



NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.) (US)

10x Genomics (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

Seven Bridges Genomics (US)

Rarecyte, Inc. (US)

Standard BioTools (US)

Revvity (US)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

VisioPharm A/S (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Veracyte, Inc. (US)

Biomarker Technologies (BMKGENE) (China)

Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US)

Vizgen Inc. (US)

BioSpyder, Inc. (US)

Ionpath, Inc. (US)

S2 Genomics, Inc. (US)

Ultivue, Inc. (US)

Admera Health (US)

Lunaphore Technologies SA (US)

Visikol, Inc. (US)

Rebus Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (US)

Cantata Bio (US) Nucleai, Inc. (Israel)

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development, Introduction of novel products, Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments and public-private funding), restraints (High initial capital investments and maintenance costs, Technical complexity and expertise gap), opportunities (Increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification, Increasing demand for precision medicines and targeted drug development), and challenges (Dearth of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched product/services of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market Competitive Assessment: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.) (US), 10x Genomics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Seven Bridges Genomics (US), Rarecyte, Inc. (US), Standard BioTools (US), Revvity (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Natera, Inc. (US), VisioPharm A/S (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Veracyte, Inc. (US), Biomarker Technologies (BMKGENE) (China), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US), Vizgen Inc. (US), BioSpyder, Inc. (US), Ionpath, Inc. (US), S2 Genomics, Inc. (US), Ultivue, Inc. (US), Admera Health (US), Lunaphore Technologies SA (US), Visikol, Inc. (US), Rebus Biosystems, Inc. (US), Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (US), Cantata Bio (US), and Nucleai, Inc. (Israel).

