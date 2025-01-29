ATP Assays Market Projected To Reach $1.98 Bn By 2032, Driven By Rising Chronic Diseases & Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATP Assays Market

Surging Investments, Miniaturization, and 8.77% CAGR Growth in ATP Assays from 2024 to 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global ATP assays market size was valued at USD 0.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.77% from 2024 to 2032.Rising Significance of ATP Assays in Research and DiagnosticsATP assays are indispensable for the assessment of cellular health, tracking microbial contamination, and facilitation of drug discovery. This increasing usage of these assays is mostly associated with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries' requirement for high sensitivity, reproducibility, and rapid test formats. The U.S. government spent more than $45 billion in 2023 toward funding for medical research, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), highlighting the need for innovation of tools like ATP assays for use in clinical and research settings. Globally, countries are increasing healthcare and research budgets, boosting demand for ATP-based tools in diagnostics and quality assurance.With increased focus on diagnostics without interference & high precision, ATP assays are widely used for rapid detection of microbial impurities as well as cell activity. The key governments across the globe also increased regulations related to quality control in pharmaceutical and food industries which will further boost the adoption of ATP assay during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates strict microbial testing in pharmaceutical production, where ATP assays play a critical role in ensuring compliance.Get a Free Sample Report of ATP Assays Market @Key Players in ATP Assays Market.Charles River Laboratories International Inc..Danaher Corporation.BioVision Inc..Abcam plc.Merck KGaA.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Promega Corporation.PerkinElmer Inc..Lonza Group Ltd..Agilent Technologies IncSegment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, the consumables segment accounted for 58% revenue share of the ATP assays market. These consumables are essential for ATP assay procedures, as they ensure precision and consistency in microbial testing and other applications. This segment's dominance is further supported by the rising prevalence of single-use consumables in research and production facilities due to fears of contamination. Additionally, the instrument segment, comprising luminometers and fluorescence readers, is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in technology that improve detection sensitivity and accuracy. Automated ATP detection systems are gaining traction in high-throughput testing laboratories, supporting their expansion in the market.By ApplicationIn 2023, the ATP assays market was dominated by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with a share of 62%. Such assays have been extensively employed in drug discovery, biomanufacturing, and contamination control. The growing manufacture of biologics, vaccines, and cell-based therapies is a further drive the growth of ATP assays. A second major application area is the food and beverage industry, where ATP assays provide more rapid microbial detection on production lines. Following stringent food safety guidelines by authorities including the FDA, and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the food safety industry is increasingly making use of ATP assay for verification of good hygiene practices and compliance.By End UserResearch laboratories segment held the largest revenue share of 66% in 2023 attributing to the extensive use of ATP assays across various cell viability analysis, cytotoxicity testing, and microbiological contamination studies. Contract research organizations (CROs) are another segment responsible for boosting this ATP assay services market as CROs provide ATP assay services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This is further increasing the need for ATP assay solutions in these facilities, as the trend of drug discovery and quality testing outsourcing is gaining momentum.Need any customization research on ATP Assays Market, Enquire Now @ATP Assays Market SegmentationBy Product.Instrumentation.Reagents and Kits.ConsumablesBy Application.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology.Food and Beverage.Environmental MonitoringBy End User.Research Laboratories.Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers.Food Processing and ManufacturingRegional AnalysisThe ATP assays market in North America held the largest share of revenue in 2023 with 43%. The dominance is due to the presence of established pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, developed healthcare infrastructure, and growing government investment in research and development. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. government allocated over USD 50 billion for medical research in 2023, a significant portion of which was directed toward the development of innovative diagnostic tools, including ATP assays.Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest-growing market during the forecast period as countries such as China, India, and Japan are continuously developing their pharmaceutical and biotechnological manufacturing hubs. This growth is due to rising healthcare expenditure, favourable government initiatives for research, and the increasing burden of infectious diseases in the region. As an example, India's Department of Biotechnology saw a 20% growth in funding for biotechnology research in 2023, indicating strong market growth potential.Recent Developments.Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a next-generation ATP bioluminescence detection system in November 2023 which ensures sensitivity in the detection of microbial contaminants in pharmaceutical and food production environments..In October 2023, Promega Corporation launched a series of ATP assay kits with increased luminescent stability designed to support high-throughput screening with the aim of drug discovery..In September 2023, Agilent Technologies announced a collaboration with a leading CRO to integrate its ATP assay instruments into clinical research workflows, streamlining contamination control in biopharmaceutical production.Buy Full Research Report on ATP Assays Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. ATP Assays Market by Product8. ATP Assays Market by Application9. ATP Assays Market by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Healthcare Automation Market ReportLife Science Analytics Market Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.