Intralogistics Containers Market To Reach $15.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.7% CAGR : Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Intralogistics Containers Market by Container Type (Boxes & Trays, Nestable & Stackable, Bulk Containers and Others), by Material (Plastic Intralogistics Containers, Cardboard Intralogistics Containers and Metal/Steel Intralogistics Containers), Load Capacity (Up to 50 Kgs, 50-100 Kgs,, 100-500 Kgs and Above 500 Kgs), and End User (Logistics & Warehouses, Food & Beverages, Retail & Consumer Products, Chemicals, Industrial Manufacturing, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033".



According to the report, the intralogistics containers market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth



Growth in e-commerce and industry 4.0 integration are the two significant factors driving the growth of intralogistics containers market. Advancement in technologies and expansion of emerging markets are the two important factors providing an opportunity for the growth of the intralogistics containers market. High initial investment and complexity in integration are the two critical restraints holding back the growth of the intralogistics containers market.



Segment Highlights



The intralogistics containers market is segmented into container type, material, load capacity, end use and region. Based on container type, the market is divided into boxes & trays, nestable & stackable, bulk containers and others. As per material, the market is divided into plastic intralogistics containers, cardboard intralogistics containers, and metal/steel intralogistics containers. Based on load capacity, the market is divided into up to 50 kgs, 50-100 kgs, 100-500 kgs, and above 500 kgs. Based on end use, the market is divided into logistics & warehouses, food & beverages, retail & consumer products, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, electrical & electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Based on container type, the boxes & trays segment dominated the market in 2023, due to their widespread use in diverse industries such as e-commerce, food and beverages, and retail. On the other hand, the Nestable & Stackable Containers segment exhibited the fastest growth. These containers are highly favored for their space-saving features when empty, making them ideal for return logistics and reducing storage costs.



Based on material, plastic intralogistics containers dominated the global market in 2023, due to their durability, lightweight nature, and cost-effectiveness. These containers are widely adopted across various industries such as e-commerce, automotive, and food & beverage, where efficiency and reusability are critical. Meanwhile, the segment of metal/steel intralogistics containers is experiencing significant growth. This growth is driven by their robustness and ability to handle heavy and hazardous materials, making them suitable for industries like manufacturing and chemicals.



Based on load capacity, the load capacity above 500 kgs segment dominated the market in 2023. This dominance is due to their extensive use in heavy-duty industrial applications and the efficiency they provide in handling large volumes of goods. On the other hand, the segment of containers with a load capacity of 100-500 kgs is experiencing the fastest growth. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for versatile and robust solutions in mid-sized logistics operations, especially within sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing, which require flexible and efficient material handling solutions.



Based on end user, the logistics & warehouses segment dominated in 2023 due to the significant demand driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the need for efficient storage and handling solutions within distribution centers. Meanwhile, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is growing rapidly, fueled by the increasing need for precise and secure handling of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.



Regional Outlook :



Based on region, North America is the dominating segment in the global intralogistics containers market, driven by advanced infrastructure, significant investments in automation, and the presence of major e-commerce players. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment due to rapid industrialization, the expansion of e-commerce, and substantial investments in logistics infrastructure. Countries such as China and India are experiencing significant market growth, supported by government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing and sustainable logistics practices.



Leading Market Players :



· AUER Packaging



· Bekuplast GmbH



· Bito



· Corplex



· Deluxe Packaging



· Dexion



· Flexcon



· Georg Utz Holding AG



· Hanel Storage Systems



· M.P.S SRL



· Logistic Packaging



· Quantum Storage System



· Shanghai Join Plastic



· Steel King



· Gebhardt Intralogistics Group



· Raymond Corporation



· SSI Schaefer



· Trilogiq SA



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intralogistics containers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as facility launch and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments:



· In February 2024, Gebhardt Intralogistics Group introduced two innovative products at LogiMAT 2024, the Gebhardt InstaPick and Gebhardt Omnipallet. The InstaPick is designed to enhance order picking efficiency, while the Omnipallet focuses on versatile pallet handling solutions. These products demonstrate GEBHARDT's commitment to improving intralogistics through innovative technologies.



· In October 2022, the Raymond Corporation launched the high-capacity order picker, designed to pick efficiently at increased heights, with an industry-leading elevated height of 456 inches. This order picker boosts storage capacity and reduces the annual cost per pallet stored by 19%, catering to the increasing demands of e-commerce.



