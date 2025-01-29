Turkish Top Diplomat Advocates For Cooperation And Stability In Trilateral Meeting
Date
1/29/2025 6:13:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
There is a need for strategic cooperation mechanisms that
support development and prosperity in the shared geography.
Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan made this statement during his speech at the 2nd
trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Uzbek foreign,
economy/trade, and transport ministers.
He noted that we are in a period when the international system
cannot ensure justice, peace, and stability.
"We are going through a difficult time as global problems
increase. At the same time, as the Turkic world, while continuing
our solidarity, we are also working to solve existing issues. We
strive for peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the
minister added.
The meeting underscored the importance of collective action and
cooperation among the Turkic nations, with a shared commitment to
overcoming regional challenges and fostering a stable, prosperous
future.
MENAFN29012025000195011045ID1109142832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.