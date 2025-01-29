Parineeti Chopra Gives A Peek Into Her Exhaustion On Day 37 Of Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra recently shared a candid moment from the set of her ongoing project, revealing the fatigue that comes with long hours of filming.

On the 37th day of shooting, the actress posted a photo on her Instagram handle that showcased her exhaustion. In her post, the actress offered fans a glimpse into the demanding nature of her work. Chopra posted a of her travelling in the car and wrote,“Day 36.” In her next follow-up post, the Kesari actress posted a photo of the script and captioned it,“Actually Day 37 Blame the fatigue.”

She also dropped a video of camera team and wrote,“cameras also holding onto each other for support.”

Yesterday, the 'Ishaqzaade' star expressed her pride in her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, applauding his initiative to tackle the issue of overpriced food at airports. Ahead of the Delhi elections, Chopra praised him for launching the #UdaanYatriCafe, an initiative aimed at providing affordable food and drinks for travellers.

In the clip, the AAP MP Raghav highlighted the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports in Parliament and called for 'corrective measures' to make air travel more affordable.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote,“So so proud of you, my @raghavchadha88, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! Proud of you, my Ragaii!.”

On the work front, Chopra is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew being kept under wraps. In addition, the actress is preparing for her role in Anurag Singh's much-awaited thriller "Sanki", where she will make her first appearance alongside Varun Dhawan.