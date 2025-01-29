DATAGROUP opens Security Operations Control Center in Hamburg to strengthen cyber security of mid-market companies

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP opens Security Operations Control Center in Hamburg to strengthen security of mid-market companies

Pliezhausen, 29 January 2025. With services available around the clock, DATAGROUP's TÜV-certified Security Operations Control Center provides access to the most modern security services and capacities which are specifically tailored to the needs of mid-market companies. DATAGROUP's new Security Operations Control Center in Hamburg demonstrates the innovative strength of the newest generation of its CORBOX IT service portfolio with its four core elements in an impressive way. It is fully integrated into the process chain of the CORBOX services which, with CORSecurity , are already fully equipped with the latest generation of the required security architecture. With its specific CORBOX Security Services, it also stands for the most modern technologies designed to proactively identify and prevent threats. DATAGROUP has joined forces with Cisco here to build a unique technology partnership which allows access to international cyber intelligence resources amongst others. And this does not only include defined IT infrastructures but also a modern multi-cloud environment, true to the idea of the CORCloud . The expertise of experienced IT security experts is combined with DATAGROUP's proprietary AI technology, CORIntelligence , to achieve extremely high responsiveness. DATAGROUP's AI technology enables an initial highly automated handling of incidents in real time, reducing the workload of the human control center team, which can focus their experience and expertise on more complex security incidents. CORCompliance supports companies in complying with regulatory requirements, in relation to the corresponding IT security procedures and processes but also in areas such as Business Continuity Management (BCM). A self-sufficient infrastructure at the Hamburg location guarantees very high operational reliability, and contingency capacity is available on site which was established for the customers in an emergency. This does not only ensure ongoing continuity but also saves costs thanks to shared capacity in normal operation. “We have created a new focal point for IT security in Hamburg with our new Control Center which meets the requirements of mid-market companies in particular”, explains Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.“True to the CORBOX idea, we focus on the most modern technology in a shared service approach and combine it with the human expertise of our security specialists to provide our customers with reliable and affordable services for a secure IT landscape and in case of emergency.” One-of-a-kind security architecture and local advantages As the first AI-supported security center of its kind in the region, the Control Center in Hamburg boasts a range of unique selling points. This includes highly automated security monitoring with Cisco XDR technology, integrated darknet monitoring & external attack surface management as well as on-site operations management around the clock. The physical 24/7 manning of the control center guarantees that even critical security incidents can be efficiently managed at any time. The Control Center fulfils the high security requirements of the KRITIS sector (critical infrastructure) and is closely linked to the other operating teams of DATAGROUP to achieve synergy effects and time advantages in the management of security incidents. Attractive offer for mid-market companies DATAGROUP provides a transparent price model for mid-market companies, which combines the most modern technology and qualified personnel at a competitive price. To celebrate the opening, DATAGROUP is making a special offer for customers and interested parties, which allows the fast and low-price installation of the Security Operations Services. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. CONTACT Anke Banaschewski

