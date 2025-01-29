Toothbrush Market To Hit USD 17.19 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toothbrush is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyles.

Toothbrush size reached USD 11.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2032. The rising prevalence of disorders is a major driver of this growth. According to the World Organization (WHO), approximately 3.5 billion individuals globally suffer from oral diseases. The increasing incidence of conditions like cavities, gum disease, and tooth sensitivity has heightened awareness about oral hygiene, fueling demand for toothbrushes.

Changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes are also shaping the market. A growing preference for high-quality oral care products has spurred interest in premium toothbrushes, including electric and specialized options. This trend reflects a stronger emphasis on preventive dental care and overall health.

The toothbrush market is segmented into manual and electric toothbrushes based on product type. In 2023, manual toothbrushes held the dominant share, valued at USD 7.44 billion, and are expected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2032. Their affordability makes them accessible to a broader demographic, especially in cost-sensitive regions. Additionally, their widespread availability in retail outlets like supermarkets and pharmacies contributes to their popularity. Manual toothbrushes are also preferred for their simplicity, as they require no charging or battery replacements.

In terms of bristle type, the toothbrush market is categorized into soft, medium, hard, and others. Medium-bristle toothbrushes accounted for 43% of the market share in 2023 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. These toothbrushes strike an ideal balance between effective plaque removal and gum comfort, making them a preferred choice for daily use.

Asia-Pacific toothbrush market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.02 billion by 2032. The region's large and growing population, particularly in countries like China and India, drives demand for oral care products. As urbanization accelerates and disposable incomes rise, the adoption of improved hygiene practices is increasing. The expanding middle class further supports this growth, with consumers prioritizing better oral health and investing in higher-quality toothbrushes.

Major players in toothbrush market include Oral-B, Colgate, Aqua fresh, Sensodyne, Wisdom, Humble Co., Trisa, Unilever (Pepsodent), Lion Corporation, Philips, Curaden AG, Perfora, Fang Oral Care, Sunstar, and Perrigo among others.

