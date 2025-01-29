Kriti Kharbanda’S Reacts To Hubby Pulkit Samrat’S Workout

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Kriti Kharbanda recently shared her amusing reaction to her husband Pulkit Samrat's intense routine.

The actress, known for her wit and humour, couldn't help but tease Pulkit about his dedication to his workouts. On Wednesday, Pulkit posted a of him doing push-ups and wrote,“Tried regular push-ups. They got jealous. So I upgraded to these. Pretty sure gravity is filing a complaint. #PushupFlex #PhysicsWho?.”

Kriti was quick to take a note of her husband's workout post as she commented,“Oh hello there, and added fire emojis.”

Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15 at ITC Grand Manesar. Sharing photos from their dreamy wedding on social media, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!.”

The duo celebrated their first Lohri together in January 2025. The couple shared glimpses of their joyful celebration on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their festive moments. They wrote in the caption,“Kaafi cute! Hamari pehli Lohri! #happylohri #happysankranti.”

In the photos and videos, Pulkit and Kriti danced with joy during their intimate Lohri celebration. They also lit the traditional bonfire together. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media to inform everyone that she is suffering from typhoid.

She wrote,“Hello all. Little life update. Typhoid has taken over and the last week has been hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days. Send pyaar and gyaan that u think will help.”

In terms of work, Kharbanda is known for her work in the films like“Housefull 4,”“Guest iin London,”“Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,” and others.