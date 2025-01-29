KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 63 Cents To USD 80.84 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price lost 63 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 80.84 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 81.47 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday. Brent futures rose by 41 cents to hit USD 77.49 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) went up by 60 cents to USD 73.77 pb. (end) km

