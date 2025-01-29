Basant Panchami 2025: When Is Vasant Panchami, Feb 2 Or Feb 3? Know Date, Significance, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Basant Panchami 2025: You may earn millions or generate huge wealth for your family, but it is of no use without wisdom and intelligence. Hence, lakhs of people worship goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami, aka Vasant Panchami. It is believed that worshipping goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami, helps in removing the darkness of ignorance and provide clarity of thought.

Basant Panchami is one of the most important Hindu festival celebrated across the world. Many people celebrate the day as Vasant Panchami, and pray to goddess Saraswati and observe fasts.

Basant Panchami 2025: When it is celebrated?

The festival is celebrated every year on the arrival of the spring season. It occures during the Hindu lunar month of Magha, on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha.

Basant Panchami 2025: When will Vasant Panchami be celebrated?

This year, Basant Panchami 2025 will be celebrated on February 2 and February 3, reported Hindustan Times.

Basant Panchami 2025 timinges

As per HT report, the celebration of the festival will commence at 9:14 am on February 2 and will conclude at 6:52 am on February 3. Basant Panchami 2025 celebration date may vary in different states and different regions, the report added.

Basant Panchami 2025: Significance

Basant Panchami 2025 celebration is significant because it is considered auspicious to worship goddess Saraswati on this day. As the festival is celebrated on the arrival of spring season, it also marks the rebirth, development and regeneration. People celebrate Basant Panchami with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country.