Indigo Seeks Clarity On Resuming China Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: IndiGo, which previously operated flights to China, said on Tuesday (January 28) that it is awaiting further clarity and updates from the regarding the resumption of direct services to the neighboring country. This comes after India and China reached an in-principle agreement on Monday to restart direct air services as part of efforts to "stabilize and rebuild" bilateral ties.

Direct flights between the two countries had been operational until early 2020, when they were suspended due to the pandemic. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had previously offered direct services.

"On the resumption of direct flights between India and China, we are awaiting further clarity and updates from the ministry," IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday (January 28).

IndiGo had daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020 and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020. Air India's flights from Delhi to Shanghai were also suspended in early 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday, said India and China have decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and in-principle agreed to resume direct air services.

The announcement followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.

"They agreed in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries; the relevant technical authorities on the two sides will meet and negotiate an updated framework for this purpose at an early date," the MEA had said.

-B