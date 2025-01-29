Weather Department Predicts Rain In Parts Of Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) Even as the spring season is expected in the next few days, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here on Wednesday said rain is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan next week.

From Wednesday, the minimum temperature is expected to rise, gradually reducing the morning and evening cold. Additionally, there is a possibility of rain on February 3, said the MeT office.

A new strong western disturbance is likely to become active in some parts of the state from February 2 to 4. During this period, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in some parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions, said the MeT officials.

Currently, the weather in Rajasthan is undergoing a transition. With intense sunlight during the day, people have started experiencing mild heat. In western Rajasthan, daytime temperatures have surpassed 30 degrees Celsius with cities like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Churu recording maximum temperatures of 4-5 degrees above average.

However, the mornings and evenings remain cold due to lower night temperatures.

In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan experienced clear skies. However, by Tuesday evening, clouds covered the southeastern districts, including Tonk, Udaipur, Sirohi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Ajmer. With sunset, cold winds started blowing across these areas.

On Tuesday, strong sunlight caused mild heat in many cities. Jaisalmer and Jalore recorded the highest temperature at 30.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Dungarpur and Jodhpur at 29.6 degrees, Barmer at 29.4, Chittorgarh at 29.9, and Ajmer at 27.

Other recorded maximum temperatures included Bikaner (28.4 degrees Celsius), Churu (27.7), Nagaur (28.2), Fatehpur (27.2), and Udaipur (27.3).

Jaipur experienced bright sunshine throughout Tuesday, leading to mild daytime warmth. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.2. While the sky remained clear during the day, clouds appeared in the evening, accompanied by a light, cool breeze.