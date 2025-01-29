SSU Detains Russian Agents Preparing Missile Strikes On F-16 Airbase Locations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two Russian agents who were spying on F-16 fighter jet and combat helicopter base locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU press service reported this.

The SSU confirmed that the collaborators were two residents of Kremenchuk in Poltava region, aged 22 and 21. They were recruited by an operative of Russia's FSB 5th Service, whose identity has already been established by the SSU.

The agents were tasked by Russian intelligence to gather precise coordinates of primary and reserve airbases, as well as aviation infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, to enable missile and drone strikes on these targets.

In addition to gathering geolocation data, the agents were instructed to produce detailed text and photographic reports describing the specific equipment located at each facility.

To fulfill their mission, the individuals traveled by bus through five regions of Ukraine. Near each potential target, they planned to rent accommodation to conduct surveillance and document their findings over several days.

The SSU identified the agents early in their espionage activities, documented their failed attempts in various regions, and detained them while they were photographing F-16 fighter jets.

The SSU also implemented measures to secure the Defense Forces' locations.

Upon arrest, the agents were found in possession of mobile phones containing evidence of their collaboration with Russian intelligence.

The SSU has charged the suspects under Part 2, Article 28 and Part 2, Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (treason committed by a group in wartime). The suspects are being held in custody without the possibility of bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

