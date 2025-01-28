Prithviraj: Mohanlal’S A Constant Reminder To Me How I Need To Conduct Myself As An Actor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all set for the release of his directorial“L2: Empuraan”, has heaped praise on Malayalam star Mohanlal and said that he is a constant reminder for the actor-filmmaker how he needs to conduct himself on screen.

Talking about whether there was pressure on working with a“complete actor” like Mohanlal, Prithviraj told IANS:“Directing him is the easiest thing to do. He's the easiest to direct. He is very gifted, very obviously but I don't just mean that but the way he is a professional really puts you at ease as a filmmaker.”

“This is the third film I am directing and all three of them have Mr. Mohanlal as a lead in it and it has been an absolute privilege because you know I am an actor primarily,” added Prithviraj, who also helmed the blockbuster film“Lucifer”.

He shared as to why working with the Malayalam star is a constant joy.

“Directing Mohanlal sir is a constant reminder to me how I need to conduct myself as an actor because the way he surrenders to the material, to the director's vision it is just a joy. He is one of those actors that have got immense talent and he will completely surrender that to you and then ask you 'what you want me to do?' What could be a bigger joy for any filmmaker?”

Prithviraj shared that he is not tense when he directs Mohanlal.

“I think I am the most comfortable, cool and not worried at all when I am directing him,” added the actor-filmmaker.

“L2: Empuraan”, also called L2E, is an action thriller film. It is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer. The film was jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is set to release on March 27.

It also stars Prithviraj, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil and Sachin Khedekar reprising their roles from the original.