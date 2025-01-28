Singer Ryan Whyte Maloney Dies Hours After Posting Poignant Bar Video: Who Was He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and 'The Voice' star Ryan Whyte Maloney died at the age of 44. According to People's magazine, the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed Maloney's death on Tuesday, January 28.

Whyte Maloney died by , with the cause of death listed by the coroner as a gunshot wound to the head , the report added.

Hours before his death, the had posted a to his Instagram stories on Monday. He could be seen at a bar and saying in the clip, "Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking.

Who was Whyte Maloney

Maloney, a musician, appeared on“The Voice” in 2014, wowing judge Blake Shelton with his performance of“Lights” by Journey. He went on to become one of the country star's top 5 finalists.

During his stint on the singing competition series, Whyte Maloney recorded four singles, including“Lights,” Tina Turner 's“What's Love Got to Do with It,”“Easy” by Rascal Flatts and“Second Chance” by Shinedown, New York Post reported.

Maloney made it through two Battle rounds on the country star's team and returned to the show to perform during the season finale. He reportedly stayed close with Shelton after“The Voice” and had an ongoing residency at the ex-judge's venue Ole Red, according to his website.

Born in Traverse City, Mich in 1981, Whyte Maloney grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums.

He landed as the frontman of the prog-rock outfit Indulge and recorded the album Tomorrow's Another Day in 2005, People magazine reported. It added that after 10 years of touring with the band, he began working on solo material.