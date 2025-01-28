Dry Eye Disease Market To Observe Stupendous Growth By 2034 Delveinsight

DelveInsight's analysis indicates a promising outlook for the dry eye from 2024 to 2034, with positive growth anticipated. This growth trajectory is attributed to the emergence of numerous therapies in the pipeline set to launch within the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dry Eye Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current practices, dry eye disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for dry eye disease was found to be USD 3.7 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

The United States accounted for the highest market size of DED ~ 73% of the total market size in 7MM in 2023, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of DED in the 7MM were nearly 54.6 million in 2023.

Leading dry eye disease companies such as Palatin Technologies, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ReGenTree, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mimetogen, Alcon, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Mitotech, Senju Pharmaceutical, Sylentis, S.A., PharmaMar, Stuart Therapeutics, VivaVision Biotech, HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Redwood Pharma AB, OKYO Pharma, AxeroVision, Inc., Glaukos Corporation, Oculis, and others are developing novel dry eye disease drugs that can be available in the dry eye disease market in the coming years. The promising dry eye disease therapies in the pipeline include PL9643, Reproxalap, RGN-259 (Tß4), Tavilermide (MIM-D3), AR-15512, BRM421, SI-614, SkQ1 eye drops, SJP-0132, Tivanisiran (SYL1001), ST-100 (Vezocolmitide), VVN001, Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036, RP101, AXR-270 (cream), OK-101, AXR-270, AXR-159, GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), Licaminlimab (OCS-02), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major dry eye disease market share @ Dry Eye Disease Market Report

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease (DED) is a common chronic condition characterized by inadequate tear production or excessive tear evaporation, leading to inflammation and damage to the eye's surface. Causes of DED are multifactorial and include aging, hormonal changes, prolonged screen use, environmental factors (dry climates, wind), certain medications, autoimmune conditions, and contact lens wear. Symptoms often include persistent dryness, redness, irritation, a gritty or sandy sensation, sensitivity to light, blurry vision, and in some cases, paradoxical excessive tearing.

Diagnosing DED typically involves a thorough eye examination by an ophthalmologist or optometrist. Common diagnostic tests include the Schirmer test, tear breakup time, and ocular surface staining with dyes such as fluorescein or lissamine green to detect surface damage. Early diagnosis and management are essential to prevent complications like corneal damage and vision impairment.

Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The dry eye disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current dry eye disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The dry eye disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market

Pharmacological treatments play a pivotal role in the comprehensive management of dry eye disease. Common solutions like artificial tears provide quick relief by enhancing the tear film, while prescription medications such as cyclosporine (e.g., RESTASIS ) and lifitegrast (e.g., XIIDRA ) help alleviate symptoms through their anti-inflammatory effects. Recently approved therapies, including VEVYE (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution)/CyclASol and MIEBO (NOV03), offer new and promising options.

Beyond pharmacological approaches, other strategies for managing DED include in-office treatments like intense pulsed light therapy and meibomian gland expression, as well as eyelid care techniques such as warm compresses and lid scrubs. For more severe cases, lifestyle changes, punctal plugs, or scleral contact lenses may be considered to provide additional symptom relief.

The eye drop market is largely focused on alleviating dry eye symptoms using moisturizing agents such as hyaluronic acid. However, there is a notable gap in effective treatments for viral keratoconjunctivitis, a condition often mismanaged with antibiotics. Marinomed Biotech AG's MAM-1001-3 eye drops aim to address this need by leveraging Carragelose, a red seaweed-derived polymer with exceptional moisturizing and broad-spectrum antiviral properties.

Classified as a medical device and in the pre-launch phase with MDD certification, MAM-1001-3 provides dual benefits: soothing dry, irritated eyes and potentially offering a targeted solution for viral keratoconjunctivitis, thereby advancing patient care in ocular health. In summary, implementing a personalized combination of these management strategies can effectively reduce symptoms and enhance the quality of life for individuals with DED.

To know more about dry eye disease treatment guidelines, visit @ Dry Eye Disease Management

Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



PL9643: Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

RGN-259 (Tß4): ReGenTree/RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tavilermide (MIM-D3): Mimetogen

AR-15512: Alcon/Aerie Pharmaceuticals

BRM421: BRIM Biotechnology, Inc.

SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

SkQ1 eye drops: Mitotech

SJP-0132: Senju Pharmaceutical

Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis, S.A./PharmaMar

ST-100 (Vezocolmitide): Stuart Therapeutics

VVN001: VivaVision Biotech

Tanfanercept Ophthalmic Solution/HL036: HanAll BioPharma Co., Ltd./Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

RP101: Redwood Pharma AB

AXR-270 (cream): AxeroVision, Inc.

OK-101: OKYO Pharma

AXR-270: AxeroVision, Inc.

AXR-159: AxeroVision, Inc.

GLK-301 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream): Glaukos Corporation Licaminlimab (OCS-02): Oculis

Discover more about dry eye disease drugs in development @ Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials

Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics

The dry eye disease market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Dry eye is a highly prevalent condition, especially among the aging population , creating a substantial need for effective diagnosis, treatment, and management solutions. Current treatment options, such as artificial tears, prescription drugs, eyelid hygiene products, and punctal plugs , enable tailored approaches to address the condition. Increased public education campaigns can raise awareness and encourage individuals to seek help, while collaboration among pharmaceutical companies , research institutions, and healthcare providers can drive the development of novel therapies and diagnostic tools for dry eye disease.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of dry eye disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the dry eye disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the dry eye disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the dry eye disease market. Some dry eye treatments, particularly prescription medications, can cause side effects like blurred vision or itching , while the cost of treatment , including medications and frequent healthcare visits, can be burdensome for patients; additionally, intense market competition increases pricing pressures and marketing expenditures for companies, and failure to properly diagnose or treat dry eye may lead to disease progression and complications, significantly impacting patient health and well-being.

Moreover, dry eye disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, dry eye disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact dry eye disease market growth.