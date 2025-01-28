عربي


NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS


1/28/2025 5:47:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $741,000 ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.74% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 8.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.60% and an annualized ROE of 6.75% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.90% and an annualized ROE of 9.72% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income increased by $593,000, or 4.1%, compared to the prior year. Total provision for credit losses increased by $504,000, or 48%, in 2024 as compared to 2023, primarily due to increased specific reserves on existing loans. Non-interest income increased 11.3% in 2024 as compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense grew by 4.5% in 2024.

Total assets increased $23.6 million, or 4.7%, to $522.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $19.9 million, or 5.4% on an annualized basis, to $390.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $27.8 million, or 6.9% on an annualized basis, to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.9 million to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.99 to $20.14 per common share as of December 31, 2024, compared to $19.15 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,397,496 as of December 31, 2024.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 100 Community Banks for the 13th consecutive year. The publication qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. First Federal Savings Bank came in at #96 on this year's list of the top 100 publicly traded community banks. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. First Federal Savings Bank was one of only 3 banks from the state of Indiana to make this elite list.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 30 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2024 and the recognitions we have received. Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











December 31,

December 31,



Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2024

2023






(Audited)



Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,606,642

$ 4,304,296



Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

4,599,896

1,166,180



Total cash and cash equivalents

10,206,538

5,470,476



Interest-earning time deposits

4,275,000

4,320,000



Securities available for sale

73,774,650

76,228,755



Securities held to maturity

12,617,624

12,754,763



Loans held for sale

71,200

-



Loans, gross

397,334,479

375,992,822



Allowance for credit losses

(6,771,171)

(5,335,305)



Loans, net

390,563,308

370,657,517



Accrued interest receivable

2,237,407

2,354,636



Premises and equipment

7,907,303

7,366,169



FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,227,500



Investment in limited partnerships

628,334

928,334



Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,159,543

11,751,653



Other assets

5,047,868

4,624,206



Total Assets


$ 522,323,775

$ 498,684,009











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 48,168,488

$ 54,764,981



Interest bearing deposits

380,771,626

346,307,200



Borrowed funds

41,000,000

47,250,000



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,106,965

3,941,438



Total Liabilities


474,047,079

452,263,619



Stockholders' equity

48,276,696

46,420,390



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 522,323,775

$ 498,684,009





















Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023








Net interest income








Total interest income

$ 7,243,589

$ 7,178,589

$ 6,702,608

$ 28,234,218

$ 24,158,344

Total interest expense

3,275,092

3,369,314

2,952,000

13,067,903

9,584,701

Net interest income

3,968,497

3,809,275

3,750,608

15,166,315

14,573,643

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans

423,538

495,000

825,000

1,518,538

1,095,000

Off-balance sheet credit exposures

105,000

(45,000)

(45,000)

35,000

(45,000)

Total provision for credit loss expense

528,538

450,000

780,000

1,553,538

1,050,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


3,439,959

3,359,275

2,970,608

13,612,777

13,523,643








Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

176,311

174,619

184,623

704,644

734,612

Interchange fees

195,040

208,053

195,918

811,235

787,690

Loan servicing fees

69,887

63,117

108,432

340,874

414,958

Net gain on sale of loans

57,991

137,577

67,979

341,272

329,174

Brokerage fees

298

624

29,086

3,091

184,326

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

84,117

83,603

75,763

333,516

296,990

Other income

76,448

332,725

73,390

1,034,940

458,274

Total non-interest income

660,092

1,000,318

735,191

3,569,572

3,206,024








Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,529,333

1,652,277

1,443,480

6,459,098

6,416,398

Occupancy

365,647

390,467

340,005

1,474,751

1,381,140

Data processing

433,325

435,356

387,894

1,704,538

1,573,667

Deposit insurance premiums

57,000

75,000

54,000

294,000

205,500

Professional fees

167,477

179,392

207,204

622,157

634,672

Advertising and marketing fees

61,688

85,424

129,495

335,887

311,634

Correspondent bank charges

53,454

36,337

39,288

173,480

148,756

Other expense

458,329

273,585

335,295

1,406,067

1,258,685

Total non-interest expense

3,126,253

3,127,838

2,936,661

12,469,978

11,930,452








Income before income taxes

973,798

1,231,755

769,138

4,712,371

4,799,215

Income tax expense

1,341

214,410

27,866

406,812

539,525

Net income

$ 972,457

$ 1,017,345

$ 741,272

$ 4,305,559

$ 4,259,690










Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023








Average shares outstanding - basic

2,378,357

2,387,823

2,401,584

2,393,143

2,401,745

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,378,357

2,387,823

2,401,584

2,393,143

2,401,773

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.31

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.31

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

Net interest margin

3.13 %

3.06 %

3.16 %

3.06 %

3.20 %

Return on average assets

0.74 %

0.79 %

0.60 %

0.84 %

0.90 %

Return on average equity

8.01 %

8.46 %

6.75 %

9.13 %

9.72 %

Efficiency ratio

67.54 %

65.03 %

65.47 %

66.56 %

67.10 %








Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,326,783

$ 5,885,564

$ 4,529,631

$ 5,335,305

$ 3,996,619

Charge-offs:






One-to-four family

-

39,022

-

39,022

27,466

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial


20,441

-

-

20,441

-

Consumer

21,194

52,872

68,491

168,743

198,755

Gross charge-offs

41,635

91,894

68,491

228,206

226,221

Recoveries:






One-to-four family

39,022

1,523

10,664

40,544

11,249

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial


-

-

200

-

3,930

Consumer

23,463

36,590

38,301

104,990

104,728

Gross recoveries

62,485

38,113

49,165

145,534

119,907

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(20,850)

53,781

19,326

82,672

106,314

CECL adjustment

-

-

-

-

350,000

Provision for loan losses

423,538

495,000

825,000

1,518,538

1,095,000

Balance, end of period

$ 6,771,171

$ 6,326,783

$ 5,335,305

$ 6,771,171

$ 5,335,305








Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.02 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.03 %










As of






December 31,

September 30,

December 31,


Non-performing assets


2024

2024

2023


Loans:






Non-accrual

$ 5,031,555

$ 4,551,701

$ 6,415,623


Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-


Troubled debt modification

926,960

507,797

524,970


Total non-performing loans

5,958,515

5,059,498

6,940,593


Real estate owned

-

-

-


Other repossessed assets

-

-

-


Total non-performing assets

$ 5,958,515

$ 5,059,498

$ 6,940,593










Non-performing assets to total assets

1.14 %

0.97 %

1.39 %


Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.50 %

1.30 %

1.85 %


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

113.64 %

125.05 %

76.87 %


Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.70 %

1.62 %

1.42 %










Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity

9.24 %

9.46 %

9.31 %


Book value per share

$ 20.14

$ 20.46

$ 19.15


Common shares outstanding

2,397,496

2,403,696

2,423,698










(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized






(2) All share data has been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split on July 14, 2023.




