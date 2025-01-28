NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB ), the parent company of First Savings Bank, today announced net income of $972,000 ($0.41 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $741,000 ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The current quarter equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 0.74% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 8.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.60% and an annualized ROE of 6.75% for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. The current year earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 0.84% and an annualized ROE of 9.13% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.90% and an annualized ROE of 9.72% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income increased by $593,000, or 4.1%, compared to the prior year. Total provision for credit losses increased by $504,000, or 48%, in 2024 as compared to 2023, primarily due to increased specific reserves on existing loans. Non-interest income increased 11.3% in 2024 as compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense grew by 4.5% in 2024.

Total assets increased $23.6 million, or 4.7%, to $522.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total assets of $498.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total loans increased $19.9 million, or 5.4% on an annualized basis, to $390.6 million at December 31, 2024 compared to total loans of $370.7 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $27.8 million, or 6.9% on an annualized basis, to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $401.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.9 million to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $46.4 million at December 31, 2023. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.99 to $20.14 per common share as of December 31, 2024, compared to $19.15 the previous year-end. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,397,496 as of December 31, 2024.

In the current year, Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Federal Savings Bank have been recognized for its performance. First Federal Savings Bank was named to American Banker Magazine's Top 100 Community Banks for the 13th consecutive year. The publication qualifies banks for this listing if they have less than $2 billion in total assets and are publicly traded. First Federal Savings Bank came in at #96 on this year's list of the top 100 publicly traded community banks. The magazine ranked the institutions based on the profitability metric, Return on Average Equity, over a 3-year period. First Federal Savings Bank was one of only 3 banks from the state of Indiana to make this elite list.

In addition, Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, maintained its position on the Dividend Champions List. To achieve Champion status, a company must increase its dividend payments to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is one of 146 companies in the United States to achieve this status. With the latest dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has increased dividends 30 years in a row.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud of our performance in 2024 and the recognitions we have received. Our employees make a difference every day for the benefit of our customers and our communities. Our goal is to continue to enhance shareholder value and benefit the communities we serve."

*All share data has been adjusted to reflect Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.'s two-for-one stock split effective July 14, 2023.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and seven full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (3). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ( ) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.