Is Volkai India's Answer To Chinese Deepseek? A New Era For Cultural Intelligence In AI

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India now has an answer to the prowess of Chinese DeepSeek. Volkai, an AI developed by Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited, was launched in 2025 and has quickly carved out its niche in the generative AI landscape. Positioned as India's response to international players like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Midjourney, Volkai is touted as the first Indian AI model to offer integrated text and image generation.

Affordability and cultural relevance

While global AI platform dominate the market, Volkai has a distinct edge with its focus on affordability and cultural relevance. According to the company, the platform is specifically designed to meet the needs of the Indian context, offering cost-effective solutions that make advanced AI accessible to a wider audience. This is a marked contrast to the more resource-intensive models offered by international competitors, which often come with high costs, making them inaccessible to many in India.

Is cultural intelligence a game-changer?

The platform's cultural intelligence is another key differentiator. Volkai is equipped to generate content that is culturally sensitive and relevant to India's diverse society. For example, its Vision Creator feature allows users to create images using culturally specific prompts like "Diwali-themed marketing poster" or "modern sari designs." The AI's ability to understand and reflect Indian customs, dialects, and social nuances is presented as a game-changer in a market where such considerations are often overlooked by foreign models.

| DeepSeek vs ChatGPT vs Gemini: The new contender shaking up the AI industry Vision for Volkai

Santosh Kushwaha, CEO of Kairosoft AI Solutions Limited, shared his vision for the platform, explaining that the goal was not just to build a capable AI but one that truly comprehends the multifaceted needs of India. He pointed out that while global AI platforms may excel in technical aspects, they fail to understand the cultural and linguistic intricacies of India, leaving a gap that Volkai seeks to fill.