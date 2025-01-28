Jans Enterprise Corp At Winter Fancy Food Show 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Location: Booth #2841, Las Vegas Convention Center, West HallDate: January 19-21, 2025At the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025, Jans Enterprise Corp showcased their standout food products that captivated attendees. Whether it was the crunchy Jans Roots Chips, the bold Ube Flavorings, or the chewy Jubes Nata de Coco, every product represented the company's dedication to high-quality, innovative foods.Jans Roots Chips: Healthy & Delicious SnacksOne of the stars at Booth #2841 was Jans Roots Chips. These chips are made from nutrient-packed root vegetables, giving them a healthy yet delicious crunch. Available in a variety of flavors, Roots Chips are perfect for those who want a tasty, guilt-free snack. The chips are not only healthy but incredibly versatile, pairing perfectly with dips or enjoyed on their own. There are several different varieties of Roots Chips: Cassava Chips, Mixed Roots, & Sweet Potatoes.Ube Flavorings: A Sweet and Nutty Culinary TwistAnother exciting product at Booth #2841 was Jans Ube Flavorings.Ube, a purple yam native to Southeast Asia, has gained popularity for its vibrant color and sweet, nutty taste. Ube Flavorings add a unique flavor to a variety of dishes, from desserts to beverages. Visitors loved the versatility of Ube, which can be used to make cakes, drinks, ice cream, and more. Whether you're a professional chef or home cook, Jans Ube Flavorings are the perfect ingredient to elevate your dishes.Jubes Nata de Coco (Coconut Drink): Refreshing and FunAnother exciting product at the Winter Fancy Food Show was Jubes Nata de Coco. Made from fermented coconut water beverage, Nata de Coco is a chewy, translucent treat that's loved for its light, refreshing flavor. Jubes Nata de Coco comes in several fruity flavors, making it a fun and versatile addition to drinks, desserts, or snacks. Attendees at Booth #2841 were delighted by the chewy texture and refreshing taste of Jubes Nata de Coco, which added an exotic twist to their culinary experience.Mi Sedaap Noodles: Quick, Flavorful, and SatisfyingFor those looking for a quick and savory meal, Mi Sedaap noodles were a standout at Booth #2841. These instant noodles offer rich, authentic Southeast Asian flavors in just minutes. Whether you need a quick snack or a filling meal, Mi Sedaap noodles deliver savory satisfaction. The broth-based noodles were a favorite among attendees looking for quick and flavorful options.Royal Tempeh: A Plant-Based ProteinFor plant-based eaters, Royal Tempeh was a delicious and nutritious option at Booth #2841.Made from fermented soybeans, Royal Tempeh is a protein-rich, plant-based product that's incredibly versatile. Whether grilled, stir-fried, or added to salads, Royal Tempeh makes a perfect substitute for meat in many dishes. It was a popular choice among health-conscious attendees at the Winter Fancy Food Show. Tempeh is an excellent plant-based protein option for anyone exploring a vegan diet. For those who are looking for a protein-rich snack, Tempeh Chips might be what you're looking for.About Jans Enterprise CorpFounded in 1998 by CEO Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp began by importing Indonesian food products to the U.S. Over the years, we've built strong partnerships with top manufacturers, secured exclusive distribution rights in over 20 countries, and launched our line of Jans branded products.Now based in Los Angeles, we manage 30+ brands, represent 25+ exclusive suppliers, and continue to expand into diverse markets. With over 1200 SKUs, we serve 5000+ customers across the U.S. and globally. While we're proud of our success, our journey is far from over.What's Next for Jans Enterprise Corp?The future of Jans Enterprise Corp looks bright. Their diverse range of offerings, including plant-based options like Royal Tempeh and healthy snacks like Jans Roots Chips, ensures they continue to lead in the food industry. Keep an eye out for their upcoming products, which are sure to inspire chefs and home cooks alike.ContactsTo learn more about Jans Enterprise Corp and explore their products, visit their website at or contact their team for more information.Visit their social media accounts for new products, recipes & updates:Instagram: @jansfoodusa, @royal_tempeh, @misedaap_usa, @jubesusaJans Amazon Store: Jans

