Lenovo Honored With Golden Peacock Global Award For ESG

(MENAFN- 3BL) Asia Pacific, January 28, 2025 /3BL/ - On November 13, 2024, Lenovo was honored with the Golden Peacock Global Award for ESG by the Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat and Institute of Directors. This is the third year that the awards cycle was held. India invited applications from all sizes of enterprises across the public, private and sectors, receiving hundreds of applications in response to award opportunities at both the global and national (India) levels.

“Lenovo India is honored to receive this award in recognition of the best practices and commitments that extend across our global business,” said Shailendra Katyal, VP and Managing Director of Lenovo India.“Alongside all of Lenovo's leadership, we are proud to implement and share Lenovo's global expertise at the local level as an engaged corporate citizen – not just in India, but around the world.”

At an awards ceremony at Marble Arch in London on November 13, Lenovo was recognized by India's 25th Chief Justice, the Honorable Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, and the esteemed jury members for their global leadership in ESG. The award reflects Lenovo's leadership in ESG and presence as a global corporate citizen. Lenovo has been reporting its ESG impact and goals since 2007 and is in the first group of companies to have its net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Alongside social impact commitments and proactive governance for its Smarter AI for All focus, Lenovo continues to ensure best practices and commitments are implemented throughout its global business.

Read more about Lenovo's sustainability practices and ESG goals in the latest ESG Report .

