Mconsent To Showcase Innovative Patient Engagement Solutions For Dental Practices At Yankee Dental Congress 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- mConsent, the leading all-in-one practice , is excited to announce its participation in the Yankee Dental 2025, held from January 30 to February 1, 2025, at the Boston & Center.



mConsent will be showcasing cutting-edge patient engagement solutions that empower dental practices to save time, boost revenue, and enhance patient care. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1927 to explore the latest advancements in paperless patient intake, automated scheduling, integrated payment systems, insurance concierge and more.



“At mConsent, our mission is to simplify the lives of dental professionals by equipping them with tools that enhance productivity and patient engagement,” said Samad Syed, CEO of mConsent.“Yankee Dental Congress is the perfect platform to showcase our technology, learn from the professional from the dental industry and connect with practices that are ready to revolutionize their workflows.”



Why mConsent?



mConsent has helped +5000 dental practices transform their patient engagement with features designed to save costs and maximize efficiency. Practices using mConsent:



Save Time: Streamline workflows with digital patient intake and automation.

Boost Revenue: Increase collections by 25% using Text-to-Pay.

Reduce No-Shows: Cut down cancellations by 30% with automated reminders.

Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with Dentrix, Open Dental, and Eaglesoft.



About Yankee Dental Congress 2025



The Yankee Dental Congress is Boston's largest dental meeting, attracting thousands of professionals from across the dental industry. It serves as a hub for innovation, education, and networking for dental practitioners.



About mConsent



mConsent is a full-service patient engagement platform currently used by over 5 million patients across the United States. An average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and garnering positive reviews. mConsent's philosophy is to revolutionize the dental industry, one practice at a time.

