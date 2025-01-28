Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell Announces Retirement Powell Guided LVMS For Nearly Three Decades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Chris Powell has announced his retirement after an illustrious career spanning more than 26 years, during which he was a driving force behind the growth and success of Nevada's largest sports venue. Working with Bruton and Marcus Smith, Powell's leadership and vision helped transform LVMS into one of the premier motorsports venues in the world, hosting some of the most exciting and high-profile events in the industry.

Powell took the helm of the speedway upon its acquisition by Speedway Motorsports in December, 1998. Under his stewardship, the speedway expanded its offerings, including the addition of a second NASCAR Cup Series weekend, the creation of the Neon Garage, the construction of The Strip at LVMS, and he was instrumental in bringing the Electric Daisy Carnival to Las Vegas.

"Our success through the years has not been about one person, but rather the incredible commitment displayed by my teammates through the years," Powell said. "Their attention to detail has made me so proud, and I could spend years thanking each one of them for their unending efforts. I'm certain my successor will receive the same kind of support.

"I've been so fortunate to work for two outstanding leaders in the late Bruton Smith and his son, Marcus. Bruton made an indelible mark on motorsports, and Marcus is following suit by taking our company to new heights. I'll be forever indebted to the Smith family for allowing me to oversee one of the great sports venues.

"Bruton and Marcus have long preached that we work for race fans. I'll always cherish the memories of the excitement on the race track that has thrilled millions. The fans' passion has made our jobs so enjoyable."

Powell was recognized for his dedication to promoting sports in Southern Nevada in 2013 when he was inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. Exactly 10 years later, Las Vegas Motor Speedway became the first sports venue ever inducted into the same hall. LVMS has also been named Speedway Motorsports Speedway of the Year 10 times in the past 13 years, including most recently in 2024.

"Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a worldwide entertainment destination and a crown jewel for Speedway Motorsports for the past 25 years, and I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Chris for his exceptional leadership," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "His passion for motorsports, commitment to excellence and dedication to the fans, drivers and the community have made him an integral part of the Speedway Motorsports family. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his decades of service to motorsports and our company."

During Powell's tenure, LVMS not only solidified its place on the national motorsports calendar but also played a key role in the local community. Through numerous charitable initiatives, community-outreach programs and the growth of Speedway Children's Charities (SCC), Powell and the LVMS team worked to make a lasting impact in the Las Vegas area, supporting local causes and driving economic growth. In December, Las Vegas Motor Speedway's SCC chapter distributed $530,000 to 83 regional non-profits working to improve the lives of children in need. Under Powell's leadership, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway SCC Chapter has distributed more than $5 million throughout Southern Nevada since 1999.

Powell's retirement becomes effective March 31, two weeks after the March 14-16 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race weekend. Looking ahead, Powell sees more family time in his future.

"My wife, Missy, and our five sons have provided unending love and support all these years," Powell said. "And now I'm a grandfather and look forward to more time with our extended family. I'm an extremely lucky man."

In the coming weeks, Speedway Motorsports will announce plans for Powell's successor.

