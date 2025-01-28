Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (21 To 24 January 2025)
Date
1/28/2025 12:16:23 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28 January 2025
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 21 to 24 January 2025
Issuer's registered name: Ipsos
Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Detailed presentation by transaction:
| Issuer name
| Issuer Code
| Transaction date
| ISIN Code
| Daily total volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
| Platform
|
|
|
| ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|
|
| MIC code (ISO 10383)
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 21-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 6 229
| 46,3364
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 21-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 4 084
| 46,3042
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 21-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 900
| 46,2489
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 21-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 100
| 46,2075
| AQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 22-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 14 873
| 46,5970
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 22-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 5 253
| 46,5518
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 22-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 000
| 46,5182
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 22-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 500
| 46,5121
| AQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 23-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 12 100
| 46,4106
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 23-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 7 500
| 46,3761
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 23-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 000
| 46,3676
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 23-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 400
| 46,3541
| AQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 24-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 7 300
| 46,5568
| XPAR
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 24-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 5 000
| 46,5848
| DXE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 24-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 700
| 46,5977
| TQE
| IPSOS
| 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
| 24-Jan-25
| FR0000073298
| 1 000
| 46,6135
| AQE
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:
Attachment
target="_blank" href="" title="2025 01 28_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2025 01 28_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v
