Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Handheld Trenching Tool (TLS-721)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I install sprinklers, and I needed a handheld trenching tool to create a uniform trench," said an inventor, from Scottsbluff, Neb., "so I invented THE HAND TRENCHER. My design prevents the common disruptive trenching procedures produced with handheld shovels or powered trenching equipment."

The invention provides a new handheld trenching tool. In doing so, it enables the user to dig a trench in a neat and uniformed manner. As a result, it prevents the lawn from being torn up by standard heavy-powered equipment. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial building construction contractors, underground sprinkler system service providers/installers, utility cable companies, electricians, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-721, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

