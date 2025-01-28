Banyan Software Acquires Foxinsights, A Leading Provider Of Iot-Based Remote Tank Monitoring Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MUNICH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, a leading acquirer and permanent home for great enterprise software businesses, has acquired FoxInsights GmbH ("FoxInsights") , a leader in IoT-based remote tank monitoring (RTM) and data-driven asset management solutions for the sector.

Founded in 2017, FoxInsights originated from the business incubator of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG ("EnBW") and has become a global innovator in real-time insights for off-grid applications. Leveraging advanced IoT technology, scalable data processing, and AI-driven analytics, FoxInsights helps businesses achieve significant efficiency gains, including over 40% improvements in smart logistics.

"FoxInsights has established itself as a trailblazer in IoT-powered metering and analytics, driving efficiency in the energy sector," said Kay-Ingo Greve, Operating Partner at Banyan Software . "We are excited to support FoxInsights in advancing its solutions and expanding its global impact."

"We are delighted to join the Banyan family, whose long-term commitment and expertise in scaling software businesses make them the ideal partner for FoxInsights's next growth phase," said Til Landwehrmann, CEO of FoxInsights . "This collaboration ensures our ability to continue providing reliable solutions to our customers while preserving our core values and market leadership."

"We are proud to have enabled FoxInsights' journey from its inception to becoming a European leader in remote tank monitoring," said Jürgen Stein, Chief Innovation Officer at EnBW . "We are confident that Banyan's ownership will provide the resources and strategic support FoxInsights needs to achieve its long-term goals and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers in its next phase of growth."

About FoxInsights. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, FoxInsights provides IoT-based remote tank monitoring solutions for the energy sector. Combining advanced sensors, scalable software intelligence, and AI-driven analytics, FoxInsights enables businesses to optimize operational processes, achieve significant efficiency gains, and enhance customer relationships. For more information, visit foxinsights. ai

About EnBW. With over 29,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe. It supplies around 5.5 million customers with electricity and gas. As part of its transformation from a traditional energy company to a sustainable infrastructure group, the expansion of renewable energy sources and of the distribution and transmission grids for electricity, gas and hydrogen are cornerstones of EnBW's growth strategy and the focus of its investments. Until 2030, EnBW plans gross investments of €40 billion, around 90 percent of which will be invested in Germany. By then, around 80 percent of EnBW's generation portfolio is to consist of renewable energies, and the company aims to phase out coal by the end of 2028. These are key milestones on the road to the company's climate neutrality in 2035. For more information, visit enbw

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. Banyan's mission is to acquire, build, and grow great enterprise software businesses all over the world with dominant positions in niche verticals. Founded in 2016, the company follows a buy-and-hold-for-life strategy and is set up with a permanent capital base to preserve the legacy of founders. As a purpose-driven company, Banyan is committed to making an enduring, positive impact on the world. For more information, visit banyansoftware

SOURCE Banyan Software

