Investment Deals Signed At Davos Biggest Win Of Telangana Govt: Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the investments attracted by the state during the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos is the biggest win of his in 14 months.

Addressing a news conference, he said the state government signed MoUs with various companies, which will bring an investment of Rs.1.8 lakh crore.

He said this investment will not only result in the launch or expansion of businesses of the companies concerned but will create jobs for youth.

The Chief Minister said that the conspiracy hatched by some people against Telangana by creating doubts has been foiled as globally renowned companies and investors have reinforced their trust in the government.

Without naming anyone, he said certain people carried out false propaganda with ill-gotten money to strike at the roots of the Telangana economy.

The Chief Minister stated that investments in Telangana and Hyderabad is a continuous process. Despite political differences, there should be no disputes when it comes to the state's development.

Revanth Reddy said his government continued whatever good policies pursued by the governments in the past and came out with more incentives to attract investments.

He assured the companies which signed the MoUs with the state government that the government would allot them the required lands and provide all necessary support. He said the government would continue its efforts to develop Telangana as one trillion-dollar economy.

Referring to the MoU between Telangana Young India Skill University and Singapore's ITE, he said this would go a long way in improving the skills of Telangana youth.

Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu, who accompanied the Chief Minister on the visit to Singapore and Davos, said last year the state government had attracted Rs 40,000 crore investment during the WEF annual meeting.

The minister claimed that the state government's pro-business policies resulted in a fourfold jump in investments this year. He said this investment would create 49,500 jobs in Telangana.

Sridhar Babu said an agreement was signed with the Singapore government for skill development. He exuded confidence that this would result in creating more employment opportunities for the youth and developing Hyderabad into a skill development hub.

The minister said the Skill University was established to cater to the skills required by the industry.

“We are focussing both on attracting investments and on skill development,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said CapitaLand Group has come forward to set up a skill centre at a cost of Rs 450 crore.