Food Colors Market Size To Worth USD 10.40 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global food colors size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 4.23 billion in 2025 to USD 10.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food coloring or color additives are dyes, pigments, or chemicals that affect food or drink color. They are liquids, powders, gels, and pastes. Industrial and home cooks utilize food coloring. Cosmetics, medications, crafts, and medical equipment use food colorants. The four most frequent food coloring plant pigments are carotenoids (E160, E161, and E164), chlorophyllin (E140, 141), anthocyanins (E163), and betanin (E162).

Blue hues are rare in food coloring . Mixing anthocyanins with other phenolic compounds or aluminum ions has been studied for blue coloration. The food matrix and long-term sustainability make this objective difficult to achieve. Genipin, found in Gardenia jasminoides tree fruit, is used to make Gardenia blue, a blue pigment permitted in Japan but forbidden in the EU and US. These compounds' vivid building blocks are highly purified to maintain uniformity. They can be manufactured in solids or liquids for long-term storage.

Market Dynamics

Need for Organic and Natural Products Drives the Global Market

Organic and natural foods are becoming increasingly popular as people become more health conscious. Naturally colored meals, such as those prepared with plant and vegetable ingredients like beetroot, turmeric, and spirulina, have become increasingly popular due to this trend. Nowadays, a meal's aesthetic appeal and emotional impact are more important than ever. Even in the food industry, the visual appeal of a product has a substantial impact on sales. Manufacturers can employ food coloring to create items that visually stand out on store shelves, catching the eye of potential buyers.

Innovative Product Formulations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In order to react to shifting consumer needs, product formulations might be creative. Manufacturers have access to cutting-edge technology like microencapsulation and nanoemulsion that can increase food colors ' stability, solubility, and adaptability. This opens the door to developing unique color solutions that might be included in various foods and beverages. For many foods and drinks, there are color requirements. Manufacturers can benefit from this trend by offering customized services, such as several food colors option for various customers. This technique allows precise formulation adjustments and personalized color matching to create aesthetic effects.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global food colors market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Disposable income would improve European food color demand and market growth. Due to dairy product use, food colors are popular throughout Europe. Europeans avoid synthetic colors because of their harmful effects. In addition, food coloring has grown due to diverse diets and cultures. Europe's food color market will grow rapidly. Germany is Europe's largest food coloring market because millennials like dairy, fish, baked foods, confectionary, and natural food colors. Food coloring products' low cost, versatility, and rising European consumer awareness are growing the market. The dairy, meat, seafood, bread, confectionery, and cosmetics industries will also boost usage.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% for the forecast period. North America will likely remain the largest food color market over the forecast period. North America uses food colorants heavily. As consumer demands for natural-colored meals have changed, natural product sales have skyrocketed. In addition, health-conscious consumers are demanding more natural food colors. As health-conscious customers demand natural food colors, the North American food color business is growing. Health concerns about artificial colors also drive North Americans' desire for natural colors.

Based on type, the global food colors market is bifurcated into natural and artificial. The natural color segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global food colors market is bifurcated into meat products, beverages, dairy, bakery and confectionery, processed food and vegetables, oil and fats, and others. The meat products segment is the highest contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Europe is the most significant global food colors market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Chr. Hansen Holding A/SDDW The Color HouseSensient Technologies CorporationArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM)Döhler GroupNaturex (Part of Givaudan)Kalsec Inc.FMC CorporationFrutarom Industries (Part of IFF)Roha Dyechem

Recent Developments



February 2023- Researchers at Cornell and Binghamton showed that metal oxide nanoparticles, widely used in the food industry as a pigment and an anti-caking agent, may harm human gut tissue. February 2023- Michroma acquired USD 6.4 million in venture funding to accelerate the commercialization of its fungal food coloring platform, a food tech startup. Michroma's first product is a red colorant made by synthetic biology and precision fermentation; the company was founded in 2019.

Segmentation

By Type



Natural Artificial

By Applications



Meat Products

Beverages

Dairy

Bakery and Confectionary

Processed Food and Vegetables

Oil and Fats Others

