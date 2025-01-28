Strong Winds, Drop In Temperature In Qatar From Thursday: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Windy weather is forecasted to affect the country from Thursday, according to the latest update by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Fresh to strong northwesterly winds are forecasted from Thursday, January 30, 2025, and will continue through the weekend. The northwesterly winds will also herald a drop in temperatures with an increased feeling of coldness.

The Department also announced that marine warnings will remain in effect during this period. Meanwhile, citizens and residents are also advised to be cautious and avoid marine activities.