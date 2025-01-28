Dogtopia Celebrates Year Of Innovation, New Technology And Strengthened Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Largest and Fastest-Growing Dog Daycare Provider Reinforces Top Dog Position in Pet and Franchise

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's largest and fastest-growing pet wellness franchise, is commemorating a notable year of achievements in 2024. From surpassing 285 open daycare centers to earning accolades from prestigious outlets and organizations such as The Franchise Times and Entrepreneur Magazine, Dogtopia further solidifies its position as the top dog and leader in the pet industry.

Amid macroeconomic headwinds of 2024, the brand reported an impressive 5% same-store sales growth while opening more than 20 new daycares across the country in new and existing markets. Additionally, Dogtopia celebrated a 12% revenue increase systemwide and boasts nearly 600 daycares across 34 states currently operating or in various stages of development, more than all of its competitors combined.

The year also saw Dogtopia's charitable arm, the Dogtopia Foundation, raise more than $4M since inception and sponsor more than 620 service dogs for veterans.

In addition to new store openings and franchise agreements, Dogtopia rolled out new and innovative offerings to support both franchise owners, store teams and their dog parents including:

Innovative Products & Services



New technology stack – the company has made a significant investment into its technology stack, powered by Salesforce, that offers franchisees a complete daycare management system for better operations, enhanced customer experience and POS/CRM capabilities. This custom and robust platform will be a game-changer for its franchisees, store teams and parents, lead management and return on marketing spend.

New 3.0 store design – to combat rising costs to build, the company launched a new efficient store design which features a smaller footprint and more playroom space. While utilizing smart planning and space-saving efficiencies, the new design requires only 4,500 square feet and delivered a 30% cost savings from Dogtopia's previous model, thereby accelerating ROI.

Efficient Supply Chain – this new department brought best-in-class products to daycare centers saving $3M or 1.5% EBITDA improvement for franchisees.

Virtual World debut – In partnership with Obsess, Dogtopia unveiled its virtual store, allowing dog parents the opportunity to experience everything Dogtopia has to offer and learn what to expect when joining the Dogtopia family. The interactive tool provides a convenient way for dog parents to learn more about Dogtopia's daycare, boarding and spa offerings, shop top-of-the-line products, test their dog knowledge with fun trivia, and enter for a chance to win a free month of daycare.

DASH Activity Monitor – After years of testing, Dogtopia's proprietary activity monitor for dogs called DASH has launched in select markets. Unlike other tech collars or devices on the market, DASH is different than an at-home monitor. It has been rigorously tested to withstand the activity and play among multiple dogs within Dogtopia's playrooms. Parents can view how far their dog traveled in minutes, steps and miles and learn how many calories they burned. Always leading innovation, Dogtopia is the first brand in the sector to bring this technology to market. Spa and Wellness products – Launched in early 2024, the wellness product line includes 12 products that were crafted with thoughtfulness for canine wellbeing and designed to cater to various aspects of dog health.

Key Leadership Promotions:

John Mansfield has been named Chief Operating Officer at Dogtopia, after joining the company in July 2023 as Vice President of Operations and Revenue. Prior to Dogtopia, he spent more than 15 years at Oakley, where he honed his expertise in multi-unit operations and brand growth. At El Pollo Loco, John spearheaded the launch of the company's first Digital Learning Management System, which supported over 400 franchise and company-owned locations. He also led retail operations for Porsche Design of America, overseeing company-owned stores, franchise locations, and strategic partnerships with dealership shop-in-shops. Most recently, at Chemical Guys, John led all commercial and revenue-generating functions, driving significant growth and elevating the brand from an independent position to #3 in US retail dollar market share. In his new role, John will oversee real estate, new store development, and sales operations, with a strong focus on driving AUV growth, optimizing single-unit economics, and enhancing franchisee success.

Christine Eastburn was recently named Vice President of Operations at Dogtopia, where she oversees operational strategies and franchisee support, ensuring the company's continued growth and excellence in providing high-quality dog daycare services. She joined Dogtopia in September 2023 as Director of Franchise Business Partnership to drive operational efficiency, support franchisee success and enhance the overall customer experience. Before joining Dogtopia, Christine Eastburn spent more than three years at Chemical Guys, where she held roles as Vice President of Retail and Director of Retail Operations for Detail Garage. In these positions, she spearheaded retail strategies and operations, driving revenue growth, store development, operational excellence and an elevated customer experience. Christine has an extensive background in retail operations, having worked with major brands such as Oakley, Snap Inc., Ann Taylor and Victoria's Secret Beauty.

Prestigious Accolades for Dogtopia in 2024:



Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Ranking: Dogtopia was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Ranking at No. 74 overall and No. 1 in the Pet Care Category for the sixth year in a row, marks a major accomplishment for the brand. Entrepreneur Magazine also ranked Dogtopia on their Fastest-Growing Franchises list and as a Top Global Franchise for 2024.

Franchise Times 'Fast & Serious' 2025 List : Dogtopia has been placed yet again on this incredible ranking at No. 28. The list spotlights 40 of the smartest-growing franchise brands over the past year.

Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy: In March, Dogtopia was named a "Top 10 Brand to Buy" in the pet category by Franchise Times' Annual Zor Awards for the second time.

Newsweek: Dogtopia ranked #1 as their Reader's Choice Best Pet Boarding Service by their expert panelists and contributors and voted by readers as the best of the best. Global Franchise Awards: Named Dogtopia a Best Lifestyle Franchise for the second time as judged by a panel of franchise experts and international association leaders.

"At Dogtopia, we're driven by a relentless commitment to redefining the dog daycare experience. We are focused on the long-term health and well-being of every single dog who steps foot through our doors, as well as being a partner with every parent we encounter," said, Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. "Our continued growth stems from our unwavering dedication from all levels of our brand to enhancing all aspects of our business, for both the dog and parent. We're eager for the year ahead and look forward to what the future holds for Dogtopia."

After a substantial investment in developing and rolling out its new proprietary technology, the company will be shifting focus back to basics: driving single-unit economics and growing average unit volume while opening up to 30 new locations in 2025.

More than just daycare, boarding, and spa services, Dogtopia is the trusted dog wellness expert dedicated to enhancing the lives of dogs and their families. Dogtopia's services and products are rooted in science, validated by data, and delivered with love. With guidance from an environmental biologist, veterinarian, and credentialed dog trainer, Dogtopia continues to set the industry standard for dog wellness and daycare to help dogs live long, healthy, happy lives.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit .

