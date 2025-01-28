Edible Garden’S Sustainably Grown Basil Now At Una Pizza Napoletana; World-Class Flavor Meets World-Class Pizza

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized as the Number One Pizzeria in the World for the Second Time

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company is supplying Una Pizza Napoletana, one of the most celebrated pizzerias in the world with Edible Garden's premium, local and sustainably grown basil.

Una Pizza Napoletana, founded by Anthony Mangieri, is a globally renowned pizzeria celebrated for its mastery of authentic Neapolitan pizza. Deeply rooted in tradition, the restaurant crafts each pizza with meticulous attention to detail, using only the finest ingredients and techniques inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Naples, Italy. Recognized as the number one pizzeria in the world and number one in America, Una Pizza Napoletana has set the global standard for excellence in the global culinary scene.

"Being named the number one pizzeria in the world - and in America - is a well-deserved testament to their unmatched craftsmanship and leadership in the global culinary scene,” stated Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.“Their dedication to authentic Neapolitan-style pizza is truly inspiring, and we are proud to see our sustainably grown basil play a role in their extraordinary creations."

"At 'The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®,' our mission is to deliver the freshest and most flavorful herbs to our retail partners. We take immense pride in seeing our sustainably grown basil featured on Una Pizza Napoletana's legendary, authentically crafted pizzas, a true reflection of our shared commitment to quality, excellence, and culinary artistry. This collaboration highlights how exceptional ingredients elevate even the finest culinary creations. Una Pizza Napoletana's attention to detail and relentless pursuit of perfection mirrors our own approach to sustainable farming and flavor innovation. Together, we are redefining what it means to create truly memorable dining experiences."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

