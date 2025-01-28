Naperville Cosmetic Dentist On The Benefits Of Dental Bridges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Naperville cosmetic David Newkirk, DDS discusses common benefits of bridges, which can both restore a patient's bite and enhance their smile.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Naperville cosmetic dentist David Newkirk, DDS, missing teeth can lead to a variety of complications. Dr. Newkirk explains that the loss of one or multiple teeth can hinder the ability to eat, chew, and speak effectively, as well as contribute to issues such as gum disease, jawbone deterioration, and misalignment.For this reason, Dr. Newkirk states, many patients who have experienced tooth loss are eligible for tooth replacement solutions, such as dental bridges . A dental bridge is a restoration designed to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. While various types of bridges exist, a traditional bridge features an artificial tooth (or“pontic”) secured by dental crowns .Dr. Newkirk notes that when properly crafted and placed by a skilled dentist, bridges can:. Restore the bite. Enhance the appearance of the smile. Prevent concerns associated with tooth loss (e.g., jawbone deterioration, misalignment). Support the facial structure. Require no maintenance other than regular cleanings and exams. Provide a long-lasting, affordable tooth replacementFurthermore, Dr. Newkirk encourages patients considering dental bridges to seek the care of an experienced cosmetic dentist. This type of provider, he states, can ensure patients receive optimal results.About David Newkirk, DDSDr. David Newkirk has been in practice for more than three decades. Highlights of his career include serving as the Saudi royal family's dentist and working as an associate clinical professor at Northwestern University School of Dentistry. Widely celebrated for his life-changing work and compassionate, patient-focused approach to care, Dr. Newkirk regularly instructs other oral healthcare professionals at institutions around the world, namely the prestigious Dawson Academy for Advanced Dental Study. At his Naperville practice, Dr. Newkirk offers a full range of general, restorative, cosmetic, and advanced services, from dental implants to white composite fillings to TMJ disorder treatment and beyond. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Newkirk and his practice, visit napervillecosmeticdentistry.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Naperville Cosmetic Dentistry1816 Bay Scott Circle, Suite #108Naperville, IL 60540(630) 717-9499Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.