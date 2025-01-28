Rezolve Ai Defies The AI Cost Spiral With Brainpowa LLM - Smarter, Leaner, And Built For Retail Success - Pioneering Deepseek’S Approach Years Ahead

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering high-performance AI without the 'black hole of capital' required by traditional LLMs, showing that smarter, leaner models can drive better Ai outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-driven retail innovation, proudly announces that its groundbreaking large language model, brainpowa , has been engineered from the very outset with a forward-thinking approach to AI efficiency - similar to DeepSeek's methodologies but pioneered by Rezolve Ai more than seven years ago . Recognizing the rising costs of bloated LLM architectures early on, Rezolve Ai implemented a resource-efficient strategy to improve performance and affordability for the retail and commerce sectors.

Rezolve Ai's strategic approach has not only delivered a 30-billion parameter eCommerce-specific LLM at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors, but it has also led to Microsoft and Google distributing Rezolve's Brain solution suite, endorsing its suitability for retail and commerce applications across their ecosystems.

“We identified early on that AI adoption in retail required a leaner, smarter approach,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai .“While other companies invested in oversized models with rising costs, we focused on efficiency, developing an AI solution that delivers exceptional results without breaking the bank. Our partnerships with Microsoft and Google are a testament to the effectiveness of our solutions in transforming retail and commerce.”

Rezolve Ai's Cost-Efficient Engineering Approach:

A Proven Long-Term Vision:

Rezolve Ai has been improving AI training for over seven years , proactively avoiding bloated architectures in favor of streamlined, high-performance models designed specifically for eCommerce needs.

Efficient Hardware Utilization:

Initially deployed using Nvidia 16GB RTX 4080 GPUs , later transitioning to L40 GPUs , Rezolve Ai achieved superior performance without relying on the more expensive H100 GPUs that dominate the industry.

Smart Memory Management:

With a hybrid approach utilizing PatrickStar system and PyTorch Fully Sharded Data Parallel (FSDP) , Rezolve Ai has optimized memory allocation to reduce GPU usage while enhancing speed, enabling larger batch sizes and more efficient AI model training.

Advanced AI Frameworks:

Leveraging Ray RLlib for reinforcement learning and Stable-Baselines3 for ranking and matching, Rezolve Ai works to provide high accuracy in eCommerce-specific tasks such as product recommendations and personalized customer interactions.

Microsoft and Google Endorse Rezolve Ai's Retail-Focused Solutions

Rezolve Ai's partnership with Microsoft and Google underscores the company's leadership in AI-driven commerce. Both tech giants have recognized the value of the Rezolve Brain solution suite , which integrates seamlessly into their retail ecosystems, helping businesses harness AI to drive personalized shopping experiences and operational efficiencies.

Looking Ahead

Rezolve Ai remains committed to pioneering cost-efficient, scalable AI solutions that empower retailers to thrive in the evolving digital commerce landscape. With the support of leading technology partners, Rezolve Ai continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI-driven retail innovation.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

