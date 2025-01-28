FABIO STORCHI, PRESIDENT OF VIMI FASTENERS ANNOUNCES ITALIAN CIVIL ECONOMY PARADIGMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fabio Storchi, famous Italian entrepreneur speaks in New York about the Italian way of doing business based on the principles of civil economy

- Fabio Storchi, president of Vimi FastenersREGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, ITALY, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Novellara Reggio Emilia (Italy) New York City (Usa) - Fabio Storchi, a well-known Italian entrepreneur and president of Vimi Fasteners, a leading company in the design and production of fastening systems in the automotive and off-highway industrial machinery sectors, presents to the United States, the new economic paradigm that is spreading in Italy based on the 'Mediterranean Spirit' of capitalism and the 'Italian Way' of doing business.He did so in connection with New York, during a debate, organized by Ti Lancio, news Italian agency.Storchi went on to emphasize how the winds of Civil Economy are blowing from Italy: 'It is inspired by the merchants of the Italian Renaissance, the true forerunners of the modern entrepreneur, by their wisdom and virtues that led them to conquer the main markets, thanks to their ability to love the people of the world.Civil Economy draws on the civic humanism of the Italian tradition and on Antonio Genovesi who, in 1753, introduced at the University of Naples, the world's first course of study in Civil Economy. An economy on a human scale, centered on the person, on relational values, on the integral development of men and women, on the generativity of organizations and territories, on the social responsibility of communities, in a shared perspective of fair and sustainable development'.The Civil Economy is a solution that requires democratic government and a market economy. It also presupposes the increasing partecipation of citizens to transforms the society from a bipolar model, based on state and market, to a tripolar model: state, market and community. These social actors combine to create a responsible, self-regulating, profitable, humane and, at the same time, competitive market system'.The enterprise, in this renewed framework, becomes the engine of economic and social transformations, the primary actor and accelerator of the necessaries reformes in a logic of integral sustainability. It plays a leading role in the community in which it operates and has growing social duties and responsibilities. The enterprise is transformed into an irreplaceable“social infrastructure” in which people integrate, collaborate, coexist and participate. It is a matter of relaunching a new“Industrial Humanism” that is nourished by the values of Civil Economy, such as: trust, honesty, innovation, participation and solidarity. These are also the reference values testified by Fabio Storchi in his life and work experience.

