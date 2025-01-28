Terry Bryant Launches $2,000 New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Year's Boost Giveaway

To help Texans achieve their New Year's resolutions, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce its New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway.

- Terry Bryant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the arrival of 2025, many Texans are setting their sights on new goals and aspirations. To help them achieve their New Year's resolutions, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is excited to announce its New Year's Resolution Boost Giveaway.

Making a resolution is a great start, but sticking to it can be tough. Studies show that most resolutions are abandoned by February. Often, success requires more than just willpower-it requires having the resources to support your ambitions.

That's where Terry Bryant comes in. The firm is giving away twenty $100 gift cards to help community members pursue their resolutions. Whether it's for fitness equipment, home office supplies, or pursuing a new hobby, this giveaway aims to provide a little extra help for positive change.

"At Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, we believe in empowering Texans to live their best lives," says attorney Terry Bryant. "This giveaway is a way to support those who are striving for a fresh start."

To enter the giveaway, simply visit and complete the entry form by Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT. Twenty lucky winners will be randomly selected and notified on or after that date.

About the Law Firm:

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling a variety of serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve after accidents and injuries.

Since 1985, Terry Bryant has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injured clients.

For more information about the firm, visit .

