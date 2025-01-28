Life-Changing Support For People Affected By MS, Parkinson's And Strokes

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Chilterns Neuro Centre, a Wendover-based charity supporting people affected by MS, Parkinson's and strokes, has unveiled the findings of its latest membership survey, highlighting its life-changing impact.

According to the survey, 99% of members would recommend the Centre to someone with a neurological condition or their carer. This strong endorsement reflects the trust and satisfaction members feel toward the services provided.

The Centre currently supports over 840 people through a wide range of services including physiotherapy, exercise classes and therapeutic leisure groups. In 2024, the charity provided direct support to an average of 369 every month, helping them manage their conditions and live life to the full.

An overwhelming 95% of respondents stated that the Centre provides services unavailable elsewhere. Despite this, only 5.5% of the Centre's £1.2 million annual funding comes from the government. The remaining 94.5% is raised through fundraising efforts, underscoring the vital role of community support in sustaining its services.

The survey also revealed significant improvements in members' quality of life:



Symptom management: 91% agreed that the Centre helps them manage their symptoms.

Physical health : 93% reported improved physical health.

Mental health: 90% said the Centre enhances their mental wellbeing, highlighting its holistic approach.

Community engagement: 74% felt the Centre helps them stay active in the community and 86% agreed it supports their independence. Social connections: 82% said the Centre increases social contact and reduces loneliness.

"We are thrilled to see such positive feedback from our members,” said Richard Parkin, CEO of the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“Our team works tirelessly to ensure we offer the best possible support and these results are a testament to their dedication and the effectiveness of our services."

One survey respondent shared:“The Centre has been like a breath of fresh air to me and the support I've received from everyone has been second to none. The staff, volunteers and other members have all been so warm and supportive and it has made an incredible difference to my recovery.”

If you or someone you know has MS, Parkinson's, or has experienced a stroke, the Chilterns Neuro Centre can help. Call 01296 696133 to learn more about their services and how to get involved.