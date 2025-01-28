PM Modi Pushes For 'Concert Economy' After Coldplay's Mumbai And Ahmedabad Tour

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'You must've seen pictures of Coldplay', Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged states, and private players to develop infrastructure for concerts, after the Chris Martin-led British rock held multiple sold out successful shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. "Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," PM Modi said.

Highlighting that India has significant potential for 'conference tourism', PM Modi said venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi were becoming major centres for this.

"A country that has such a rich heritage of music, dance and storytelling and a huge pool of youngsters who are big consumers of concerts, there are many possibilities in the concert economy. You have witnessed that in the last 10 years, the demand and trend for live events have increased. Over the last few days, you must have seen the beautiful pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad . This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said at 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'.

What is Concert Economy?

The concert economy refers to the growing financial ecosystem surrounding live music events. With a significant shift from physical album sales to live performances, the concert economy is projected to reach $31 billion globally by 2026, driven by increasing demand for live experiences and the rise of music festivals.