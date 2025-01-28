Virtual Internet Launches Appsphere

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet announced the launch of AppSphere , Virtual Internet's App Store and Digital delivery platform.

AppSphere has been created to be the Worlds' Most Open App Store and Market.

AppShere was designed specifically to fill a significant gap in the digital industry; a novel flexible distribution platform for publishers and large entities such as nations, government agencies, and public/private collaborations, industry partnerships other large organizations that seek to distribute Apps, Bundles and Online Services but find their needs are not fully met by the existing App Store models.

Users can sign up for AppShere now during its' soft opening.

App Store Industry

The mobile app industry has been active for over a decade now, generating billions of dollars in revenue for stores, and thousands of mobile app developers. Based on industry data, 352.9 billion Apps were downloaded worldwide in 2024, up from 257 billion apps downloaded in 2023. Data shows that these numbers would be much larger without existing limitations on App access by Users, on Publishers and other constraints in the existing App store models.

Industry projections indicate the metaverse, will be where app developers spend significant resources, coupled with emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) Apps and Online services in the form of DeepSeek, ChatGPT and tools such as DALL.E 3 (OpenAI). These and other services will have a significant impact on a wide range of Apps, sectors and services.

AppSphere

Virtual Internet's AppSphere has been engineered to support the global delivery of these new digital offerings, including AI Apps and Services. AppSphere's design as the Most Open Platform in the World for Apps and Online Services fills the gap that has been created as a result of a rapidly evolving landscape increasingly dominated by AI and Metaverse technologies. Virtual Internet's AppShere was designed to facilitate global, rapid, open and most importantly large-scale distributions for publishers, entities and nations, as well as providing open supportive distribution for individual App developers.

Initial Launch

AppSphere will be rolled out in stages. In this initial launch of AppSphere the platform already offers these important features:

Open Collaboration

Because different App Publishers and entities seek to collaborate; combining, bundling and marketing complimentary Apps, especially Apps that reinforce a culture or a service, AppShere has been developed to allow these developers and distributors to work more closely together on AppShere than they can anywhere else.

Open Publishing

Many developers have new ideas on how to implement, configure and offer their Apps, and they frequently are constrained by such support in many App stores. AppShere has been engineered to support these creative developers and their advanced new ways of configuring their Apps while ensuring a marketplace of safe secure apps for Users.

Featured Categories

These categories will be among the most innovative features of AppShere, embracing the shift in Apps, User Generated Content and Digital services.



Virtual Internet Apps

Trending Apps

Educational Apps

Social Apps

Shopping Apps Other Apps

Next Phase

AppShere will be announcing new features immediately after this initial launch, these features are the most requested by Users and Publishers alike.

The next phase roll out will include:



New Featured Categories, specifically in emerging technologies

Open Subscriptions

Flexible Payment Models

Publishers

Enhanced User Reviews

Enhanced Publishers Multimedia And much more

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

