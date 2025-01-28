Amir Heads To Muscat

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to Muscat, on a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman. His Highness the Amir is accompanied during the visit by an official delegation.

