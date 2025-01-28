عربي


Amir Heads To Muscat

1/28/2025 6:04:55 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to Muscat, on a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied during the visit by an official delegation.

The Peninsula

