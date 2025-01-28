عربي


Inter-State Drug Trafficking Network Unearthed In Srinagar, Two Narcotic Dealers Arrested

1/28/2025 5:04:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A major inter-state drug trafficking Network has been dismantled and two narcotic dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh arrested, Police said here on Tuesday.

“This breakthrough underscores the police's commitment in combating the drug menace,” a police official said.

Based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers, the official said.

He said a Srinagar police team conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police.

“Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on a day later in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody,” the official added.

Read Also Nursing Orderly Among Two Arrested With Heroin In J&K's Udhampur Video: Local Mosque Committee Calls For Boycott Of Drug Peddlers

A suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with the court's approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act, the police official said.

The case pertains to the arrest of three drug peddlers at a check-point on November 8 last year at Tarbal Chowk here.

“During routine checking, a motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad Gojri, and Mir Roman. Police had seized 140 bottles of a banned drug, Rs 38,530 in suspected drug proceeds, three mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers,” the police said.

The backward linkage that emerged during investigation of this case led police to the two drug dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The police official said investigations in the case are ongoing, with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days.

Kashmir Observer

