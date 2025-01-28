Careem Pay introduces member-only rates, zero fees on remittances for Careem Plus members

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - 28 January 2025: Careem Pay, the fintech and payments platform within Careem, now offers exclusive member-only rates and zero fees on international transfers for Careem Plus members, making it more affordable than ever to send money abroad.



First-time users can also enjoy rates that are better than the Google rate for international transfers to India and Pakistan.

Careem Pay facilitates near-instant transfers from the UAE to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, Europe, and Lebanon, with more to come. Customers can send up to AED 450,000 a month and AED 150,000 per transaction through Careem Pay. Transfers are often completed in a matter of minutes, with the fastest transfer in 2024 facilitated in just 11 seconds.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “Sending money abroad through traditional remittance providers can be expensive due to the mix of high fixed fees per transaction plus transfer rates. We’ve removed fixed fees for Careem Plus members and are offering member-only exchange rates to ensure that you save more with every transfer. We’re also offering the most competitive rates on international money transfers - even better than the rate found on Google - for new users sending money to India and Pakistan.

“Careem Plus already offers members savings worth over AED 300, and the new remittance benefit allows members to save even more while supporting their families or managing their expenses and investments abroad.”

Careem Plus members receive unlimited free deliveries, member-only offers on food and grocery orders, credit back on rides, exclusive rates on international transfers, and discounts on dining out, home cleaning, laundry, Careem Bike, and more. Members save an average of AED 300 per month, and can now boost their savings by hundreds of dirhams with the new international transfers benefit.

In 2024, one Careem Plus member saved over AED 12,000 throughout the year, while another saved over AED 7,300 on a single dining bill valued at more than AED 25,000 at Kempinski The Palm using Careem DineOut.

To enjoy exclusive rates on international transfers through Careem Plus, download the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Send Money’ from the home screen.





