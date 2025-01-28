Toobit To List DESCI (SUI Desci Agents) For Spot Trading On January 24, 2025

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of DESCI (SUI Desci Agents) for spot trading, starting January 31, 2025, at 9:00 AM UTC .

About SUI Desci Agents

SUI Desci Agents democratize longevity science to the masses, rather than leaving it to the billionaires of the world. Pump is the home of retail adoption on web3. As a layer-equivalent, SUI Desci Agents push Desci opportunities to retail in the simplest method.

Key Highlights

– AI-Powered : AI Medical Image Diagnosis Agent that enables users to upload various medical imaging formats, such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds, for analysis.

– Plug and play : Using AI agents trained with large language models (LLMs), the platform promotes its longevity compounds continuously across social platforms

What is DESCI token?

Based on Ethereum, the $DESCI token powers the SUI Desci Agents platform, supporting liquidity, wellness tools, and platform fees. It pairs with tokenized compounds for trading, unlocks AI-driven health tools, and covers costs like transactions and advertising, creating a dynamic ecosystem for decentralized science and wellness.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : DESCI /USDT

– Deposit Open : January 30, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : January 31, 2025, at 9:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: February 1, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: 0xAEc613188B1E178d42a05d352044D54854C3196a

This latest update is part of Toobit's strategy to diversify trading possibilities for its community. The exchange remains focused on delivering a hassle-free experience, with competitive fees, speedy transactions, and 24/7 customer assistance.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

