(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, January 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is excited to announce the latest evolution in its strategy to develop and deliver world-class AV software solutions to international partners and customers, as its state-of-the-art remote management ecosystem is officially renamed Philips Wave.



Announced ready for unveiling on Philips Stand 3P500 at ISE 2025 in Barcelona, the strategic brand refresh comes two years since Wave – developed in-house by the PPDS team – debuted at ISE 2022, allowing customers to unlock the full power, versatility, and intelligence of their Android SoC Philips Professional Display fleets while also bringing more sustainable business forward.



Used around the world, the ‘evolutionary’ secure and scalable API-first platform, Wave Controller, provides AV/IT managers with advanced and effortless control and management capabilities for professional displays on a local and international scale, with firmware and software updates, adjusting settings, and predictive maintenance just some of the remote features available. Also part of the Wave ecosystem, the dedicated ProStore provides a ‘one-stop digital marketplace’ for customers to access their preferred applications and services – including those from third party partners such as NowSignage, Appspace, and NoviSign – while eliminating concerns around compatibility.



The next Wave

Over the past two years, the development team, led by Siddarth Gopal, Global Director of Software Solutions, has continuously updated and enhanced the Wave ecosystem, implemented to meet the changing needs of the market, including retail, corporate, education, and more.



Making ready for its next phases of growth, and in close collaborations with PPDS’ global sales teams and partners, the new name, Philips Wave, brings greater brand recognition and association with the Philips brand, bringing new features and benefits on current and future ‘Wave ready’ displays.



Siddarth commented: “At PPDS, we pride ourselves on innovation and, crucially, listening to the market. When we launched Wave in 2022, we made it clear this was an evolving solution. With updates on an almost continual basis, new partnerships being added, and new features and functionalities to cater for our customers’ needs, the product we have today is vastly superior to the version of Wave we introduced on day one. That momentum continues, and as we grow globally, we are well positioned for the long term.”



Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “Philips Wave is much more than just a rebrand. We are aligning the platform with our Philips Professional Displays, providing greater brand association and recognition of the quality and confidence that has been synonymous with the Philips brand since 1891. The foundations have been set, and Philips Wave is ready to surge.”



And that’s not all…



New for 2025

In addition to the rebrand of Philips Wave at ISE 2025, PPDS is also delighted to confirm the platform has achieved the globally recognised ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating the company’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and information.



With security of paramount importance across Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, the ISE 27001 certification recognises that PPDS has implemented a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and has measures in place to protect against current and future security threats. The certification process requires a rigorous assessment of information security risks and demonstrating the implementation of robust security controls and processes.



Siddarth added: “Security has and will always be the number one priority at PPDS and we will always go the extra mile to ensure our customers' data is safe and secure on our solutions. That is non-negotiable. The ISO 27001 certification validates this, giving additional peace of mind to our partners and customers for today and into the future.”



Heading to Barcelona for ISE 2025?





